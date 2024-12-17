Israel earlier this week unveiled its first domestically built quantum computer, pushing the country forward in the global race for “quantum supremacy.”

The 20-qubit computer that utilizes advanced superconducting technology was developed under the leadership of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in cooperation with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and its technology transfer company, Yissum.

IAI has been investing substantial resources into making Israel a leading nation in the sphere of quantum computing and infrastructure. Its quantum computer lab will focus on design, simulation, integration, and the adaptation of practical applications for the newly unveiled quantum computer.

4 top quantum computing companies in Israel’s increasingly robust market Within Israel’s thriving tech ecosystem, the quantum computing industry is gaining significance in the world market, according to a recent report from Startup Nation Central.

The report notes that the quantum computing sector in Israel is small — about 20 companies as of August 2024 — compared to global leaders such as the United States and China, but is “rapidly growing, supported by its innovative technology sector and dynamic startup culture.” Read more

The lab’s operations will also include collaborations with companies and research institutes globally.

CEO Boaz Levy said IAI is “proud to lead Israel toward becoming a global quantum power.”

“Quantum technologies are set to fundamentally elevate human capabilities across a wide range of fields; in recent years, IAI has developed initiatives in robotics, autonomy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, integrating them into our business lines, some in collaboration with startups and academia.

“To win on future battlefields, Israel needs advanced technologies,” Levy said.

Is Israel about to become a leader in quantum computing? Those of us who aren’t Einsteins – I’m talking about myself here – don’t totally get what “quantum computing” is. And that’s okay.

For the foreseeable future, most of us will keep using classic computers that calculate in binary bits (either zeroes or ones) rather than graduating to quantum computers that calculate in qubits (any combination of zeroes and ones simultaneously). Read more

Dror Bin, head of the IIA, added: “The unveiling of Israel’s first quantum computer is an important milestone. This is not an isolated initiative, but part of a broad strategy to promote breakthrough technologies in a variety of fields.”

“All of these efforts are part of a nationwide, strategic plan for quantum computing, aimed at maintaining Israel’s technological leadership, preserving the competitive edge of Israel’s high-tech industry and bringing about sustained economic growth.”