This November, 20 cutting-edge Israeli climate-tech companies are set to make their way to the COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Israel Innovation Authority, in collaboration with key government ministries, has carefully curated this delegation to span a wide range of sectors, each bringing cool solutions to address various aspects of the ongoing climate crisis that looms over me and my young family.

The Israeli pavilion will serve as a hub for showcasing these technologies. Here’s a closer look at the participating companies, grouped into some broad categories for your consuming pleasure:

Environmental solutions and emissions reduction

1. Airovation Tech: Carbon capture and storage technology for industrial emissions.

2. CarbonBlue: System for removing CO2 from ocean water to enhance atmospheric absorption.

3. Rewind: Carbon dioxide removal method using the Black Sea’s deep waters.

4. CI Sensing: Advanced monitoring solutions for greenhouse gas emissions using tech called optical gas imaging.

5. NGV: Reducing carbon emissions in polluting industries.

6. Marine Edge: Helping the shipping industry reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

7. Momentick: Autonomous detection and quantification of methane and other greenhouse gasses.

Water and agriculture innovations

8. BlueGreen Water Technologies: Purification technology for polluted bodies of water.

9. EZPack: Off-grid water solutions designed for challenging environments.

10. H2OLL: Technology for extracting drinking water directly from air.

11. Treetoscope: Advanced irrigation optimization for more efficient water use in agriculture.

12. Salicrop: Ecofriendly fertilizer alternatives adapted for harsh climatic conditions.

13. Senecio Robotics: AI-driven robotic platform for large-scale mosquito population control.

14. Terra: Technology for carbon removal management and monetization in agriculture.

15. CQM: Non-chemical, sustainable systems for fouling prevention and water treatment in HVAC, power and chemical industries.

Sustainable materials and waste management

16. TextRe: Transforming synthetic textile waste into sustainable recycled materials.

17. Envomed: Advanced solutions for treating hazardous medical waste.

18. Reep Technologies: Ink removal process that enables paper reuse.

19. SolCold: Nanotechnological coating for electricity-free building cooling.

20. ANINA Culinary Art: Sustainable packaging solutions for ecofriendly, ready-to-eat meals.

Climate commitment

As COP29 approaches, anticipation builds for the potential impact these Israeli innovations could have on global climate efforts. With over 100 heads of state and more than 40,000 participants expected to attend, the conference provides a perfect platform for these companies to showcase their technologies, forge international partnerships, and perhaps delay the heat death of our planet while they’re at it.

“The companies selected to represent Israel at COP29 embody a true vision for global change,” said Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Gila Gamliel.

“We are committed to advancing technologies that will impact a sustainable economy, the environment, and the global quality of life. This is an opportunity to showcase Israel’s strength and innovation, and our contribution to the greatest sustainability challenges of the 21st century.”

