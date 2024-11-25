Yulia Karra
Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety recently approved a pilot to put self-driving buses on public roads for the first time ever.

The approval allows the ministry to kickstart the second part of its larger pilot program, okayed in 2022, in partnership with Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), Ayalon Highways, and Israel’s biggest bus operator, Egged.

The first part of the pilot saw authorities test the viability of autonomous buses vis-a-vis corporate, legal and safety aspects, initially operating the vehicles in designated areas.

The second part of the pilot will take place in the city of Nahariya, in collaboration with Nateev Express, a public transportation company operating primarily in northern Israel.

During this trial, an autonomous electric bus will drive through Nahariya’s busiest streets, beginning and ending its 8-kilometer (5-mile) journey at the local mall.

The bus participating in the pilot is able to travel up to 200 km (124 miles) after each charge, accommodating up to 32 passengers.

Authorities hope to test the vehicle’s response to pedestrians, traffic jams and other unfavorable road conditions, including inclement weather.

However, Nahariya has been under heavy bombardment from Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group for the past months. It is unclear whether the pilot will be delayed due to the escalating security situation.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev told the media that the pilot program puts Israel “at the forefront of global development in vehicle and transportation technologies.”

“Smart transportation companies upgrade the travel experience, help reduce congestion on the roads and, above all, contribute significantly to road safety and the preservation of human life.”

