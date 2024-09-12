Israel has cemented its status as one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouses, ranking fourth globally in AI advancements according to a recent study by ZeroBounce, an email software company in California.

This position is further reinforced by a new government tender aimed at attracting international AI talent and ongoing interest from major tech companies.

The study, which analyzed private investments, AI startups, and workforce-related criteria over the past decade, placed Israel fourth behind the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

What sets Israel apart in the AI landscape is its unparalleled concentration of AI talent. The study reveals that Israel boasts the highest percentage of AI specialists in its workforce, with 1.13% of the total labor force dedicated to AI-related roles.

The Israeli AI ecosystem is further bolstered by a thriving startup scene. The report indicates that 442 AI-related startups have been founded in Israel, showcasing the country’s capabilities in the field.

While Israel’s private investment figures may be lower than those of the top three countries, its strategic focus on AI development is evident. In 2023 alone, Israel injected $1.52 billion into AI advancements, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of this transformative technology.

The need to maintain this competitive edge is apparent to the government; as such, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) has launched a tender worth 10 million shekels (approximately $2.7 million) aimed at attracting foreign AI experts to the country.

This strategic move is designed to address the growing demand for AI specialists, particularly in machine learning and deep learning across various sectors.

“To maintain Israel’s status as a global tech superpower, we must work relentlessly to attract the finest foreign experts. This call will help us bridge the gap in the local expert pool and bring exceptional AI talent to Israel,” said Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The tender invites organizations experienced in managing foreign human resources to facilitate the integration of international AI experts into Israel’s high-tech ecosystem. Successful candidates must hold advanced degrees in relevant AI fields and possess practical industry experience.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, highlighted the critical nature of getting good AI talent into the country.

“Bringing leading global experts in AI is critical to maintaining Israel’s leadership in the field. This pilot program’s success will pave the way for similar initiatives in AI and other technology fields,” he said.

The government’s efforts to bolster Israel’s AI capabilities are complemented by growing interest from major tech companies.

In June, Meta (formerly Facebook) launched an AI accelerator program in Israel. This move not only showcases Israel’s attractiveness to international tech giants but also promises to foster even more innovation and collaboration within the local AI ecosystem.