Israel mourns as bodies of kidnapped mom and toddlers return

The remains of four Israeli hostages, including apparently Shiri Bibas and her two toddler children, were returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday in what is a very emotional and difficult day for the Jewish state.

Oded Lifshitz is the fourth hostage whose body was apparently returned to Israel by the terror group.

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces hold a ceremony for the four hostages returned on February 20. Photo courtesy of the IDF spokesman

The bodies were transferred in Khan Younis to the Red Cross, which then handed the coffins containing the hostages’ remains to the IDF forces stationed in Gaza. The forces scanned the coffins for any explosive materials, and later wrapped them in Israeli flags.

A short military ceremony led by IDF Chief Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Karim was then held at the spot, before the remains were taken by ambulance to the Health Ministry’s Abu Kabir National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

All along the route the coffins took, Israelis lined the roads holding national flags and yellow flags in solidarity with the hostages. Some onlookers were silent, others sang the national anthem, Hatikva.

Some wore orange ribbons, in honor of Shira and her two boys.

Health Ministry officials said the identification process may take some time.

Agony. Pain. There are no words.



Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters.



On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.



President Isaac Herzog said the heart of the nation “lies in tatters.”

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing.”

The slain hostages

Bibas was kidnapped with her two children, Ariel and Kfir, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023. At the time of their abduction, Shiri was 32 years old, Ariel was four, and Kfir was just nine months old.

Her husband, Yarden, 36, was abducted separately from the same location. Yarden was released earlier this month after 484 days in captivity.

Yarden Bibas with Israeli forces upon his release from captivity. Photo courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

Despite Hamas claiming that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were killed shortly after the war broke out, Israel refused to determine the status of the three until they received concrete proof that they were no longer alive.

The kidnapping of the Bibas family resonated strongly with Israelis, who have been campaigning for their release. The return of the bodies also made headlines across many international media outlets, which expressed shock and outrage.

Deceased Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz. Photo courtesy of the Lifshitz family

Lifshitz, who was 83 at the time of his abduction, was also kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz along with his wife Yocheved, who was released in the November 2023 hostage deal.

Lifshitz was a retired journalist and a peace activist. He often personally transported Gazans from the Palestinian enclave into Israel for work.

As part of the first part of the ceasefire deal brokered between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza, six more living hostages and four more bodies are expected to be released in the coming days.

In return, Israel has started to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, hundreds of them jailed for their roles in deadly terror attacks.