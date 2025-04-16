Acclaimed French actress and “Inglourious Basterds” star Mélanie Laurent will join the cast of the new season of Israeli Netflix hit “Fauda,” the show’s production studio announced this week.

Yes Studios did not reveal any details on the role Laurent is set to play, but said she will feature in seven out of nine episodes planned for the fifth season, which will begin production later this month.

Lior Raz, Fauda’s star and cocreator, announced the news on his social media, writing, “Welcome Mélanie Laurent.”

Welcome Mélanie Laurent ????https://t.co/DYmPO0fSRE — Fauda Official (@FaudaOfficial) April 14, 2025

The two worked together previously in Netflix’s feature film “6 Underground,” as well as “Operation Finale,” which tells the story of an Israeli attempt to track and catch Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann.

Laurent rose to prominence when she appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds,” portraying Holocaust survivor Shosanna, set on taking revenge on the Nazis. She later appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster “Now You See Me,” and many other movies.

“Fauda” tells the story of Doron Kavillio, played by Raz, a commander in the elite undercover Mista’arvim unit, and his team as they pursue arch-terrorists in the West Bank, Gaza and Europe.

The fourth season, which aired in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger, with Doron and his team members injured during a shootout with terrorists.

The new season will premiere in Israel in early 2026 and be released on Netflix later in the year. Cocreators only recently finalized the Season 5 plotline, having “tossed out” all the work they had done before the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

According to the studio, Season 5 will take place two years after the October 7 attacks, and “will address it profoundly.”