How Israelis rallied to save an endangered butterfly species

A new conservation initiative has taken root in the Judean Hills, where Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has partnered with the Butterfly Enthusiasts Israeli Association to protect one of Israel’s rarest butterflies.

The project centers on planting 60 seedlings of the large-fruited milk-vetch plant, crucial for the survival of the protected Tomares Nesimachus butterfly.

The Tomares Nesimachus, among Israel’s 14 protected butterfly species, faces a precarious future due to its complete dependence on the large-fruited milk-vetch plant as a place to lay its eggs.

While the plant typically thrives in northern Israel, it is scarce in the Jerusalem region.

The large-fruited milk-vetch plant. Photo courtesy of KKL JNF

The initiative sparked when members of the Butterfly Enthusiasts Israeli Association discovered the butterfly on a milk-vetch plant in KKL-JNF’s Begin Park, which covers approximately 2,000 acres in the heart of the Jerusalem Mountains.

This finding catalyzed a coordinated conservation effort: KKL-JNF collected seeds from existing plants and transferred them to its Eshtaol Nursery in the Judean foothills, where 60 seedlings were successfully cultivated.

These young plants have now been reintroduced to the Begin Forest through a collaborative planting effort involving community volunteers.

“This initiative is a wonderful example of collaboration between communities, volunteers, and professional organizations,” says Nurit Hibsher, head of the Forest Department at the KKL-JNF Central Region.

“Preserving biodiversity and protecting rare butterflies like the Tomares Nesimachus is an integral part of our vision for safeguarding nature and the environment in the Judean Hills.”

Hagay Yavlovich, head of the KKL-JNF Seed and Nursery Department, said the organization “leads the way in rare plant species propagation and reintroduction. Our comprehensive approach encompasses seed collection, nursery cultivation, and field maintenance strategies to ensure successful reintegration of these precious species into our forest ecosystems.”

A Tomares Nesimachus in the wild. Photo courtesy of KKL JNF

By preserving both the rare butterfly species and its essential host plant, this initiative demonstrates the vital connection between plant and animal conservation in maintaining healthy ecosystems.