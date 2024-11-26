Award-winning Israeli spy thriller “Tehran” is set to welcome celebrated British actor Hugh Laurie for its third season, premiering December 9 on Apple TV+ and Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Laurie, known for his roles in “House” and numerous acclaimed productions, will portray Eric Peterson, a nuclear supervisor.

The internationally successful series, created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Cohen, continues to explore the complex personal journey of protagonist Tamar Rabinyan, an Iranian-Jewish Mossad agent for Israel.

The show has garnered global acclaim for its nuanced storytelling and compelling performances, helping showcase Israeli television’s growing influence in the international entertainment landscape.

The series previously won an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021, marking a significant achievement for Israeli television.

When accepting the award, Eden noted that the producers of the show “work with Iranian actors from all over the world, Iranian refugees that just fled the current regime in Iran … and actually we found out that we have a lot in common. So I think it gives a hope for the future … that we can walk together, the Iranians and the Israelis, in Jerusalem and in Tehran, as friends and not as enemies.”