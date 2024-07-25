Historic Israeli athlete photos unveiled as Olympics begin

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) this week unveiled a unique collection of sporting photographs taken in pre-state Israel, and during its early years, to mark the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Maccabim Group cyclists in Tel Aviv, January 1958. Photo courtesy of KKL-JNF Photo Archive

The historical images depict activities ranging from gymnastics classes at schools to a diverse array of competitive events, such as cycling and fencing.

Athletes compete on Aliyah Day in Shtula, June 1969. Photo by Naftali Labracht/KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF said the photos showcase just how integral a role sports played during the Jewish state’s formative years. Sporting activities helped promote national unity and develop the concept of “muscular Judaism,” which was instrumental in the development of the nation.

Gymnasts training at Wingate Institute in Netanya, January 1958. Photo by Michael Biran/KKL-JNF

“It’s inspiring to recall the pioneering spirit and commitment to sports captured in these images,” said Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF.

She added that the photos reflect “the Zionist sports vision,” which predates the 1948 establishment of the state of Israel.

Live pyramid “Hashomeria” in Haifa, July 1949. Photo by Michael Biran/KKL-JNF

“At KKL-JNF, we are dedicated to collecting historical materials and uncovering more pieces of our state’s past, shedding light on the extensive Zionist activities that shaped our history. Our archives team considers this a vital mission,” Sinai said.

The Olympics

This sporting legacy is reflected in Israel’s achievements and victories across various Olympic disciplines throughout the years.

Children from Kibbutz Ramat Yohanan exercising, March 1941. Photo by Avraham Malavsky/ KKL-JNF

Israel will be among 206 countries competing in the 2024 Games, set to take place between July 26 and August 11 in the French capital.

The Jewish state’s delegation currently totals 88 athletes competing in 16 sports.

This year will mark Israel’s 18th appearance at the Summer Olympics. Through 2022, Israel has won 13 Olympic medals – six in judo, three in sailing, and one each in canoeing, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and taekwondo.