Israel’s high-tech sector is reportedly in the final stages of a deal to establish a seasonal airline route between Tel Aviv and New York, set to operate between January and March.

The agreement includes a lease of aircraft operated by existing Israeli airlines. The high-tech sector will cover expenses of the crew, arrangements and maintenance.

The new route is expected to be available to the general public through travel agents in the coming days, with ticket prices comparable to pre-war fares. The goal of the initiative is to operate at least 36 flights a week.

Profits will be donated to the country’s post-war rehabilitation efforts.

The project was initiated by DemocraTech, a cooperative of several top Israeli high-tech companies, established last year by leaders of the high-tech protest against the government’s judicial reform.

Low availability, high prices

The war sparked by the October 7 attacks and recent exchange of blows between Israel and Iran has prompted most international airlines to suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least the spring of next year.

This has placed a great burden on Israeli airlines, primarily flag carrier El Al, which is now the only company offering flights between Israel and the United States. This has led to a massive increase in air fares.

DemocraTech said in a statement: “There is an ongoing shortage of flights, and currently there are no solutions for those needing to fly to the US. Availability is low, and prices are extremely high.

“We decided not to wait for solutions from the Ministry of Transportation and to take matters into our own hands. If the demand is high, we will work to expand the route.”