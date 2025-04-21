Why stop at fast food, when we could have FASTER food? That’s the question being addressed in the Tel Aviv offices of Hi Auto, a 2019-founded Israeli startup that brings AI voice technology to drive-thru lanes across the globe.

Hi Auto’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform completely automates the drive-thru ordering process, achieving over 96 percent order accuracy and more than 90% order completion rates.

The system employs advanced noise-cancellation technology and a specialized language model calibrated for chaotic drive-thru environments, allowing it to function effectively regardless of background noise, car engines or even thunderstorms.

The core idea of Hi Auto’s SaaS platform is to effectively replace human employees at the drive-thru window. (If I were working the window at a fast-food joint, I’d be checking the job listings right about now.) The company says that this is great for everyone involved: Ordering can be made faster and more consistent, while the human employees can focus on food prep, customer relations, and other tasks.

Several major restaurant chains have already implemented Hi Auto’s solution, including Bojangles, Checkers & Rally’s, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Burger King New Zealand and Popeyes UK. The company is also conducting multiple paid pilots with other leading quick-service restaurant chains in the United States and internationally.

The company has secured $15 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to $23 million, plus a nice little $4 million credit line to support its expansion.

“Rising labor costs and labor turnover continue to strain restaurant operations,” explains CEO and cofounder Roy Baharav. “Our AI-powered ordering system acts like an always-available drive-thru specialist—one that never calls in sick, delivers near-perfect accuracy and can upsell consistently.”

That upselling factor is a big boon for burger-slingin’ businesses: the AI makes real-time recommendations for add-ons or premium items based on factors like store inventory, time of day and even weather conditions. These contextual suggestions help restaurants increase their average ticket amounts.

“Whether it’s lunchtime at a busy urban drive-thru or late night in a suburban setting, we can determine which products to promote and when,” said Baharav. “We’ve seen increased check sizes directly impacting the bottom line.”