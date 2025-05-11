Hertz, one of the world’s leading car rental companies, has partnered with Israeli AI-driven vehicle inspection systems UVeye to enhance its vehicle maintenance practices in the United States.

Vehicle inspections in the rental industry have always relied on manual inspections. AI-based maintenance processes enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the procedure.

UVeye’s AI-powered camera systems and machine learning algorithms enable real-time automated inspections of a car’s body, glass, tires and undercarriage. The system has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites and auction lots globally.

Amir Hever, CEO and cofounder of UVeye, said its AI-powered inspection systems “complement manual checks with consistent, data-backed assessments completed in seconds.”

The partnership will also enhance Hertz’s service and vehicle availability thanks to Uveye’s proactive ability to detect maintenance issues quickly and precisely. For instance, the system captures and instantly analyzes high-resolution images of the tire treads to determine whether a tire needs to be replaced.

Hertz’s EVP Technical Operations Mike Moore said: ‘With millions of customers and over 100 years of service around the world, we’re continually focused on transforming every aspect of our company and that includes how we maintain our vehicles.”

During the initial rollout, the technology will be deployed at Hertz locations across major US airports, starting with Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the first to be equipped with UVeye systems. Deployment is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In 2024, UVeye was named as one of TIME’s “Best Inventions” and Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies.” As of February, the company had raised a total of $380.5 million in capital.