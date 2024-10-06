The October 7 attacks by Hamas traumatized all those who consider themselves part of the Israeli nation. The attacks left over 1,200 people dead and more than 300 abducted to Gaza, sparking a war in the process.

In Israel, quite a few memorials are set to take place this week across the country, on the first anniversary of the horrific event.

Some of these memorials will be broadcast online for those who cannot attend in person, or are based abroad. There are also special digital commemoration projects, initiated with the idea of letting people pay their respects to those who perished.

ISRAEL21c has compiled a list of online memorials dedicated to the victims of the October 7 attacks.

ANU Museum – Museum of the Jewish People

The ANU Museum in Tel Aviv is commemorating last year’s attacks with a special “October Seventh” exhibition featuring works by 25 Israeli artists, some of whom were murdered on October 7 or lost loved ones and homes in the attacks.

The goal of the exhibition is to shed light on Israeli society in the wake of October 7. The exhibition has been open since February 2024. However, next week visitors will be able to take a virtual tour of the exhibition free of charge.

A video installation dedicated to October 7 attacks at the ANU Museum in Tel Aviv. Photo by Itzik Biran

Participants must register via the museum’s official website.

The National Library of Israel

The October 7 Memorial Wall for the Murdered and Fallen. Photo courtesy of the National Library of Israel

The National Library is offering a range of events, including virtual projects, to help people anywhere commemorate October 7 in a meaningful way:

1. “The October 7 Memorial Wall for the Murdered and Fallen” display features images and names of the civilians and soldiers killed on October 7 and the subsequent war. The names are updated regularly.

The wall is projected on a 20-meter screen inside the library. To help those abroad commemorate the fallen, the library has created a set of free, high-quality downloadable files of the Memorial Wall in Hebrew or English, for print and digital display.

2. The “Lives Lost: The Works of the October 7 Fallen” project is part of the library’s online magazine “The Librarians.” This series of articles covers books, poems and academic studies authored by writers, academics and farmers whose lives were cut short on October 7.

All articles in The Librarians are available for republishing, free of charge, in return for credit.

3. The library’s “Bearing Witness” project documents the October 7 attacks and their aftermath. Over the past year, the library has accumulated a comprehensive, state-of-the-art archive of this historic period in Israeli and Jewish history

To date, over 300 documentation initiatives have been gathered under the NLI umbrella, as well as 500 million Internet items, 2 million digital files, and more than 1,000 print publications.

The library invites communities around the world to contribute prayers, sermons, poems, posts, memorial items and more to the project that will be added to the ever-expanding archive.

For more information, click here.

October 7: Voices of Pain, Hope, and Heroism

This moving documentary tells the stories of five people whose lives were forever changed following the October 7 attacks:

Julia Kupershtein, mother of Bar Kupershtein who was abducted to Gaza from the Supernova music festival where he was working as a security guard.

Major General (ret.) Noam Tibon, father of journalist Amir Tibon, who saved his son and his two granddaughters from an inferno in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7, while armed with only a handgun.

Alon Mesika, father of Adir Mesika, who was murdered at the Supernova festival. Mesika Sr., a jeweler, has since donated hundreds of rings to soldiers planning to get engaged.

Iris Haim, mother of Yotam Haim, who was taken hostage from Kfar Aza and tragically killed by Israeli forces, having been mistaken for a terrorist.

Jen Airley, mother of Binyamin Airley, a paratrooper who was killed in battle in Gaza. The Airley family has since established a wellness center for combat soldiers in his memory.

The documentary will be screened online free of charge at the film’s official website.