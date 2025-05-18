A new treatment developed by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the IDF Medical Corps could significantly improve survival in cases of severe blood loss — a leading cause of preventable death in both military and civilian trauma.

The team’s approach is based around activating a protein known as PKC-ε (or “Protein Kinase C epsilon, if you’re so inclined), shortly after hemorrhagic shock begins. In animal studies, this intervention more than doubled survival rates from 25% to 73%. The results have been published in Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Dr. Ariel Furer and Dr. Maya Simchoni from the Institute for Research in Military Medicine — a joint project of the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School and the IDF Medical Corps — used a pig model to simulate hemorrhagic shock by withdrawing 35% of the animal’s blood volume. When a PKC-ε activator peptide was administered five minutes after bleeding began, survival improved dramatically.

The treatment helps maintain cardiovascular stability, including heart rate, blood pressure and cardiac output, which are key metrics for managing trauma patients. The team also saw improved mitochondrial function in heart tissue, suggesting that the treatment supports energy production at the cellular level, which may help organs withstand stress and avoid further damage.

“Massive hemorrhage remains one of the most critical challenges faced in emergency medicine, particularly in battlefield and civilian trauma scenarios,” said Furer. “Our findings suggest that activating PKC-ε can be a highly effective therapeutic approach, potentially transforming trauma care by providing frontline medical responders with a powerful tool to improve patient outcomes.”

Current treatment for hemorrhagic shock usually involves fluid resuscitation, but that can cause complications by damaging tissue. The PKC-ε approach appears to offer a protective effect against this damage.

While the research shows promise, Furer emphasized the need for clinical trials before the treatment can be applied in real-world scenarios.

“Our findings open new avenues for targeted therapeutic strategies that can be administered by first responders in emergency settings, potentially saving countless lives worldwide.”