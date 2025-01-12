When chest pains struck during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Israelis – particularly older women – chose to stay home rather than seek emergency care, according to findings from a new Hebrew University study.

This potentially life-threatening trend has sparked urgent calls for reform in how healthcare systems maintain critical services during future crises.

The research analyzed over 61,000 emergency visits for acute coronary syndrome across Israel and found that women aged 65 and older reduced their emergency room visits by 18.4% during the early pandemic phase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“These findings underscore the profound effect health crises like the Covid-19 pandemic can have on access to critical care,” said Dr. Hagai Levine, who supervised the research.

“Older adults, particularly women, were disproportionately affected. This highlights the urgent need for public-health strategies that ensure healthcare remains accessible and trusted during future emergencies.”

The study, led by Alexander Kagan as part of his master’s in public health studies at Hebrew University under the guidance of Levine and Dr. Donna Zwas, examined emergency department data from January 2018 through December 2021.

The researchers divided their analysis into three distinct periods: pre-pandemic, early pandemic (including lockdowns) and late pandemic.

While all demographic groups showed reduced visits during times of high Covid-19 morbidity and mortality, the impact varied significantly.

Men aged 25 to 64 showed the smallest decline, at 7.2% during the early pandemic. In the late-pandemic phase, characterized by high vaccination rates and no lockdowns, women aged 25 to 64 exhibited a surprising 20.1% decrease in visits.

“The study highlighted that multiple and complex factors can influence people’s health behaviors during times of crisis and pandemics,” explained Kagan.

“It is crucial for both public-health specialists and policymakers to comprehend the interplay between environmental and sociodemographic factors, health behaviors and public-health interventions to respond in a better and more effective way to future public-health emergencies.”