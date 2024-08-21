A new study appears to prove that genetically diverse groups of people make more accurate collective judgments compared to genetically homogeneous ones.

The research, conducted by scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, featured 602 identical and fraternal twins, who were tasked with making numerical judgments in pairs.

The participants were shuffled up amongst each other, making up both heterogenous (non-blood related) and homogeneous (blood related) pairs.

The findings of the study revealed that judgments made by heterogeneous pairs were more accurate than those made by homogeneous ones, minimizing the impact of genetic relatedness.

This means that genetic diversity enhances the collective cognitive abilities of groups, providing an insight on how diverse crowds can achieve wiser outcomes.

Study leader Meir Barneron, who has a PhD in psychology in the field of judgment and decision-making, said the findings “highlight the significant impact genetic diversity can have on collective decision-making, underscoring the importance of embracing diversity in all its forms to enhance our cognitive abilities and tackle complex challenges more effectively.”

This research was published recently in Personality and Individual Differences scientific journal.

Wider phenomenon

The study was conducted as part of a wider worldwide research into the origins of the “wisdom of crowds” phenomenon, which focuses on the role genetic diversity plays in enhancing collective intelligence.

Past studies have suggested that combining individual judgments can improve accuracy, especially when individuals differ in background, education and demography.

Barneron’s research is the first empirical proof of the benefits of genetic diversity for collective judgments.

Barneron, a faculty member and lecturer at HUJ’s Seymour Fox School of Education, said this empirical evidence further supports the idea that diverse teams may be better equipped to tackle complex problems and innovate effectively, which may have significant implications for organizational management.

Moreover, the research contributes to our understanding of genetic diversity as a fundamental aspect of biodiversity, highlighting its crucial role in adaptation, resilience, and the long-term survival of populations in the face of environmental changes.