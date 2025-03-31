As audiences weigh in on Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action “Snow White” remake, which arrived in theaters on March 21 to a storm of controversy, now seems like a decent time to look back at the roles that have defined her career so far.

A former Miss Israel and military combat trainer, Gadot has gradually broken into a bevy of mainstream Hollywood flicks that have plastered her easy-to-observe visage across bus stops, billboards and YouTube pre-roll ads around the world.

From action hero to sophisticated villain to “hot lady that Mark Wahlberg is dating,” Gadot – in real life the mother of four daughters with husband Jaron Varsano — has shown impressive range in her time on the silver screen, despite the memes going round!

Here are her most memorable roles to date:

1. Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Her defining role as the Amazonian warrior princess catapulted Gadot to global stardom. She brought both strength and compassion to Diana Prince, crafting a portrayal that honored the iconic character while making it distinctly her own.

Her performance in the first “Wonder Woman” film particularly stood out for its perfect balance of warrior prowess and fish-out-of-water charm — something that the Israeli former soldier/model doubtless embodies in her real life.

2. Gisele Yashar (‘Fast & Furious’ franchise)

Multitasking is one of Gisele Yashar’s strong suits. Photo: screenshot

Before she was Wonder Woman, Gadot made her mark as the skilled former Mossad agent Gisele Yashar in the “Fast & Furious” series. Her chemistry with Sung Kang’s Han and her impressive action sequences helped establish her action-star credentials, and she’s been a mainstay of the explosive car-centric movie series ever since.

3. Linnet Ridgeway (‘Death on the Nile’)

Gal Gadot in the floppiest hat in modern cinema. Screenshot via IMDB

As the wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, Gadot showed her dramatic abilities in this Agatha Christie adaptation. She brought glamour and complexity to the role of a woman whose seemingly perfect life masks deeper troubles. She also managed to look amazing in a particularly floppy hat — a challenging feat for any seasoned actor.

4. The Bishop (‘Red Notice’)

Playing an art thief opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, Gadot displayed her comedic timing while maintaining her action prowess.

Her portrayal in this inexplicably very popular movie at the time showed she could hold her own against established action-comedy stars, while also showing how satisfying it looks to punch Ryan Reynolds directly in the esophagus.

5. Shank (‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’)

Though only a voice performance, Gadot brought edge and attitude to the tough-as-nails street racing character in this animated sequel.

While entirely untrue, one popular rumor that I just made up is that Gadot actually did motion capture work for all of Shank’s stunts.

6. Naomi (‘Triple 9’)

As part of an ensemble cast in this crime thriller, Gadot’s portrayal of a manipulative character demonstrated her ability to play against type.

7. Jill Pope (‘Criminal’)

Jill Pope really was an out-of-pocket role for Gadot, considering she’s usually the one causing harm to individuals. Screenshot via IMDB

Though a smaller role, Gadot’s emotional performance as a grieving widow showed her dramatic range. Seeing as she’s kidnapped and (SPOILER ALERT) ultimately rescued over the course of the movie, this is one of the few times she plays a “damsel in distress,” rather than her typical role as “distress in the form of damsel.”

8. Mark Wahlberg’s girlfriend (‘Date Night’)

While this was a brief appearance early in her career, it marks an interesting stepping stone in Gadot’s journey from supporting player to leading lady.

Her ability to portray an Israeli woman of little words who is romantically involved with Mark Wahlberg is second to none.

9. Natalie Jones (‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’)

Gal Gadot at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Keeping Up With The Joneses’ held at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, USA on October 8, 2016. Photo by TinselTown, via Shutterstock

In this action comedy, Gadot played a secret agent masquerading as a suburban wife, allowing her to blend both her action capabilities and comedic skills.

In this movie, during a family barbeque, a neighbor tells Jones that “when a girl is as beautiful as you, she doesn’t have to be good,” which directly mirrors the opinions of some critics in regard to Gadot’s on-screen skills — but honestly, if you ever need a badass and nice-looking action star to hold down a spot in a fun film, you really can’t go wrong with Gal Gadot.