Four Israeli scientists get major European funding

Four Israeli researchers have been awarded European Research Council (ERC) Proof of Concept grants, marking a significant achievement for Israeli science and innovation in 2025.

Each researcher will receive €150,000 ( about $156,000) to transform their research into practical applications that could benefit society.

The European Research Council’s Proof of Concept grants are highly competitive follow-up grants designed to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial applications. These grants help researchers explore the market potential and practical applications of their discoveries.

At the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, three researchers secured funding for a diverse range of projects.

From left, Prof. Elad Gross, Prof. Dani Ben-Zvi, Prof. Prof. Ami Citri. Photos by Bruno Charbit, Alon Gross/Hebrew University

Prof. Elad Gross is developing an innovative solution to combat metal corrosion. His laboratory has created a molecular coating that could prevent rust formation on iron and steel. This environmentally friendly, ultra-thin dual-layer coating could have far-reaching implications for industries including transportation, aerospace and infrastructure.

Prof. Dani Ben-Zvi is tackling a critical challenge in weight-loss treatment. His research addresses the common problem of muscle and bone mass loss during rapid weight reduction, which has become increasingly relevant with the rising popularity of weight-loss medications. Ben-Zvi’s team is developing novel molecules to help maintain muscle and bone strength during weight loss, potentially preventing conditions like sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

Dr. Nitzan Gonen from Bar-Ilan University’s Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences. Photo courtesy Bar-Ilan University

The third Hebrew University recipient, Prof. Ami Citri, is working to improve psychiatric medication development. His HOMECAGE system allows for continuous monitoring of individual mice within social groups, potentially revolutionizing how psychiatric medications are tested for safety and efficacy.

At Bar-Ilan University, Dr. Nitzan Gonen has received funding for her “Restore-Fertility” project, which addresses a crucial challenge in pediatric cancer treatment by preserving fertility in pre-pubertal boys undergoing chemotherapy.

Building on her previous success in creating test-tube-grown mouse testicles, Gonen plans to develop human testis organoids from pre-pubertal tissue samples, potentially offering hope to young cancer patients.