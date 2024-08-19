Flytrex, the first company to achieve direct backyard delivery via drone, just announced that it has completed 100,000 on-demand deliveries across its locations in suburban North Carolina and Texas, more than any other airborne food delivery service in the United States.

The announcement comes on the heels of the US Federal Aviation Administration approving drone flights without observers, which will help Flytrex scale its operations more quickly.

“Our drones offer rapid delivery services, reaching speeds of up to 32 miles per hour and covering distances up to five miles round trip, capable of delivering items in just five minutes,” said Flytrex CEO and cofounder Yariv Bash.

“Drone delivery is rapidly becoming a staple in the US, as it satisfies Americans’ hunger for instant gratification while benefiting the community and the planet with less road congestion and pollution.”

Bash, an Israeli engineer, previously cofounded SpaceIL a nonprofit organization that in April 2019 became the first private entity in history to reach the Moon.

Flytrex says its drones offer a sustainable, ecofriendly delivery option by reducing carbon emissions and decreasing road accidents. The company boasts its fastest delivery time at under two minutes for flight distances up to two miles. The drones can hold up to 5.5 pounds – not just prepared foods but also grocery items.

Average delivery time is reportedly four minutes and 30 seconds — significantly faster than the typical 8-12 minutes for a car delivery without traffic, and 15-20 minutes with traffic.

“Flytrex continuously innovates to overcome delivery challenges, ensuring our drones can handle anything from large and heavy family meals to bad weather and oddly shaped packages, making us pioneers in the practical implementation of drone technology in daily life,” Bash said.

Established in 2013 in Tel Aviv, Flytrex’s partners for on-demand drone delivery in several North Carolina and Texas locations include, among others, Little Caesars, Papa John’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

“At Jersey Mike’s Subs, we are focused on bringing our customers the best experience – and that includes delivery that is convenient for their schedules and preferences,” said Scott Scherer, CIO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems. “Partnering with Flytrex, our fans can enjoy our authentic, fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches how and when they want them.”

Flytrex shared these insights from its delivery data: