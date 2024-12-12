Former American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has announced a charitable initiative that seeks to help Israeli orphans, many of whom gained the tragic status following the October 7 attacks last year, and the subsequent war.

The project’s mission is to deliver birthday presents and messages of solidarity to every orphan in Israel over the next year via the so-called “Floyd Mobile.”

“To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed,” Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the launch.

The undefeated ex-boxer also expressed his gratitude to Shai Graucher, the founder of Chessed V’Rachamim, for his “incredible work in making this possible.”

Chessed V’Rachamim (literally “Kindness and Mercy”), which is referred to in English as “Standing Together,” is an organization that works to “keep unity while strengthening our connection with God.”

The launch of the charity was unveiled at an event organized by Chessed V’Rachamim in Israel shortly before Mayweather posted the announcement on his social media.

The 47-year-old former athlete, who is currently in Israel, also visited United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem. He donated $100,000 to this nationwide volunteer first-response network at the start of the war to fund protective gear for volunteer EMTs.

Mayweather has been a vocal supporter of the Jewish state since the Hamas attacks in October 2023. His support remained steady in the face of continuous attacks from anti-Israel activists and groups.

In fact, he has visited Israel at least four times since the start of the war, meeting with wounded soldiers, and donating money and supplies.