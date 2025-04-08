Different versions of flatbread have become popular in recent years among those seeking to switch to healthier bread alternatives. The veteran among the flatbread varieties is the good old matzah, an unleavened bread eaten by Jews during the Passover holiday.

Besides the cultural importance, matzah actually makes for a great snack because it’s low fat and has no added sugar. Some like it simple, with Nutella, butter or hummus spread on top, but you can also use the flatbread as an ingredient to make meals or desserts.

With Passover right around the corner, we have compiled a list of the best dishes you can make with your matzah.

Chocolate Toffee Matzah Crunch

You can make a whole cake with your matzah, and it takes a minimal amount of ingredients and labor. Make toffee from scratch, or buy it prepared, melt some chocolate and just pour it over matzah pieces. Bake it, cool it, and voila — you’ve got yourself a sweet Passover.

For the full recipe, click here.

Matzah Brei

Kim Kardashian’s matzah brei. Photo via Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently caught the eye of matzah lovers when she posted an image of herself eating matzah brei on her Instagram stories.

Traditional matzah brei is made by softening matzah in water or milk, mixing it with beaten eggs, and frying it in a pan. You can of course jazz it up by adding cheese, vegetables, spices and other various whatnots.

For more matzah brei recipes, click here.

Matzah Balls

Matzah balls may be one of the most famous matzah-based dishes. Actor Adam Sandler’s famous English bulldog, who sadly passed away in 2008, was actually named “Matzoball.”

This adored chicken soup addition is made with matzah meal, the equivalent of what breadcrumbs are to bread.

All you need to do is mix matzah meal, beaten eggs, water (or seltzer), salt and oil, form them into balls, and boil. You may add baking powder to make them softer, herbs or any other ingredient to the traditional recipe.

Matzah Pizza

Another way to repurpose your matzah is to make delicious pizza out of it. This is especially great if you’re short on time. Put some tomato sauce on matza slices, grate plenty of cheese over it and finish with your favorite vegetables as toppings. Bake it, or cook it in an airfryer, until the cheese has properly melted and enjoy!

Matzagna (Matzah Lasagna)

For this one, instead of pasta, use matzah sheets, layer them with tomato sauce (or another sauce of your choice), cheeses of your choice, as well as spices and herbs. Stack the layered sheets on top of one another and bake at moderate heat for half an hour.