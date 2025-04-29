Five Israeli companies win 2025 Frost & Sullivan awards

Israeli-founded global companies Armis (cyber exposure management and security) and REE Automotive (software-defined electric vehicles) were among eight Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year winners for 2025.

Armis, recognized for best practices in the global healthcare cybersecurity industry, was cited by Frost & Sullivan’s research analyst for boosting “clients’ confidence in new technologies by addressing their most critical pain points through a single platform with unmatched capabilities.”

REE was cited in the North American Electric Medium-Duty Vehicle Platform Industry category for “its technologically advanced modular software-defined EV platforms with its proprietary REEcorner technology that can integrate key components into compact modules, as a result optimizing space utilization, increasing overall system efficiency [and] lower total cost of ownership.”

Three additional Israel-based or Israeli-founded companies won awards in the latest award competition at Frost & Sullivan, a multinational market intelligence firm helping investors, corporations and governments identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models and companies.

AudioCodes was recognized for best practices in the global cross-platform meetings intelligence industry, among seven winners in the Competitive Strategy Leadership track. The company provides communications, voice, contact center and conversational AI services and solutions for enterprises to improve customer experience and employee experience.

Dan Brahmy, CEO of Cyabra, winner of a Frost & Sullivan award. Photo courtesy of Cyabra

Cybersecurity companies Cyabra and CyberArk were among eight winners in technology innovation leadership.

Cyabra’s AI platform finds and alerts clients (including global brands, governments and intelligence teams) to disinformation and synthetic influence spread by fake online profiles. Frost & Sullivan recognized the company in the Social Media Intelligence Solutions category for going beyond traditional social media intelligence, “empowering clients to understand what is being said and by whom, and whether it is an organized social campaign.”

CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any human or machine to any resource or environment from any device. Frost & Sullivan recognized the company in the Machine Identity Security category, explaining: “As a pioneering player, CyberArk partners with organizations at every stage of their machine identity security lifecycle journey. Marking key milestones in the industry with its innovation strategy, the vendor prepares customers for the future with its focus on trends and wide partner ecosystem.”