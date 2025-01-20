First Israeli hostages come home as ceasefire takes effect

After 471 days in Hamas captivity, three female Israeli hostages — Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher — returned to Israel on Sunday evening after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in Gaza went into effect hours earlier.

An additional 30 hostages are expected to be released in the coming weeks as part of the ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt. In return, Israel is expected to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, hundreds of them jailed for their roles in deadly terror attacks.

On October 7, 2023, Gonen, 24, was abducted into Gaza from the Nova music festival. Damari, 28, and Steinbrecher, 31, were kidnapped from their homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which borders the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Doron Steinbrecher reunites with family members following her release from captivity. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO

The three initially were transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross, and later to the Israeli forces stationed in Gaza, before making their way to Israel’s side of the border.

After preliminary assessments on the ground, the women were then airlifted to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for a thorough medical evaluation.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the three were greeted by family and friends, as well as hundreds of people lining the streets and welcoming them home.

Romi Gonen reunites with family members following her release from captivity, January 19, 2025. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO

They will stay at the medical center’s Safra Children’s Hospital in the coming days, which was adapted especially for the hostages expected to be released.

The room at Sheba Medical Center where the three released hostages are expected to stay. Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center

A hospital spokesperson said the initial medical examination of the women showed that their wellbeing was stable, but it was revealed that Damari lost two fingers when she was shot by terrorists during her kidnapping.

Emily Damari with her mother Mandy near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel after her release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. Photo courtesy of GPO/dpa

President Isaac Herzog welcomed the release of the hostages, calling it “a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together.”

“At this moment, our hearts are with all the anxious and grieving families whose loved ones have not yet returned. We will not rest or be silent until we bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza — the living to their families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity,” Herzog said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the release of Damari, who is a British citizen, as “wonderful and long-overdue news.”