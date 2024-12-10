Wildfires are increasing internationally, fueled by climate change-caused extreme heatwaves and old-fashioned human carelessness.

These uncontrolled blazes destroy forests, shrublands and grasslands, savannas and croplands. The burned vegetation fans the flames of climate change even more, by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and pollutes the air with particulates.

Whenever there’s a widespread problem you’ll find Israeli innovation seeking to solve it, and wildfire mitigation is very much on their radar screen.

Recently, a new startup emerged from stealth with $4.5 million in funding to pioneer an autonomous AI-assisted wildfire detection and suppression technology to complement and assist firefighters.

FireDome, founded earlier this year in Tel Aviv, was inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

FireDome’s patent-pending system has two components:

A mechanical launcher that rapidly and accurately deploys capsules containing ecofriendly fire retardant to create a protective barrier to block encroaching flames, remaining effective for weeks.

A computer vision-aided capability to quickly detect and extinguish spot fires caused by airborne embers that bypass the primary barrier.

Scheduled for initial deployments during the 2025 fire season in the western United States, FireDome aims to bring its solution to high-risk wildfire communities, enhancing response coordination and offering customizable protection for large properties across sectors such as agriculture, leisure, utilities and private homes, in coordination with local fire departments.

Great need for solutions

“Global warming has increased the frequency and intensity of wildfires, making it more challenging and complex than ever to protect communities and fight these fires,” said Gadi Benjamini, CEO of FireDome.

Our World in Data reports that in most years, several hundred people die directly from wildfires and tens or hundreds of thousands are displaced from their homes.

The World Resources Institute reports that forest fires are burning at least twice as much tree cover today as they did two decades ago.

Benjamini said that increased wildfire risks have also caused insurance premiums to skyrocket in recent years, placing a heavy burden on property owners.

“By combining precision hardware, computer vision, and advanced algorithms, FireDome offers proactive defense solutions to meet these new challenges.”

The company, said Benjamini, plans “to forge partnerships within the climate-tech ecosystem to create end-to-end solutions that will help communities adapt to global warming and strengthen resilience to wildfires.”

Firedome plans to coordinate its wildfire detection and suppression system with local firefighters. Image by Matthias Fischer from Pixabay

Wade White, retired assistant chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, said he believes that FireDome “enhances firefighting effectiveness and reduces risk by merging traditional fire suppression methods with cutting-edge aerospace, military technology, and AI advancements. This innovative approach is poised to revolutionize firefighting, improve strategic and tactical decision-making, and bolster community protection against major fires.”

Executive team and backers

FireDome’s leadership team includes cofounders Benjamini and Adi Naor Pomerantz, both experienced in defense strategies and R&D.

Benjamini was formerly a lieutenant colonel with 14 years in Israeli intelligence units, while Pomerantz is a materials expert with nearly two decades in R&D, including a decade at SolarEdge.

Among several senior experts, the startup is advised by Pinchas (Pini) Yungman, one of the founding fathers of Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems.

The company completed a $3 million pre-seed round, led by climate-tech investors including US-based Third Sphere and Israel’s Gravity. Additional investment came from Germany’s Caesar Fund, along with Atooro Fund and Vertex Ventures.

FireDome also secured a $1.5 million grant from the Israel Innovation Authority to accelerate R&D.

Third Sphere Managing Partner Shaun Abrahamson said: “Our team has spent the last 10 years looking for promising approaches to reduce wildfire risk. FireDome is the first to move beyond detection with immediate, rapid response. We have massively reduced fire risk in cities with fire extinguishers, alarms, hydrants and sprinklers. We believe Firedome is set to become the core infrastructure for how we finally reduce the risk to people and property from wildfires.”

FireDome showcased its solution at the Red Sky Summit in November in San Francisco and at the International Association of Fire Chiefs Technology Summit in December in Oklahoma City.

ADVERTISEMENT