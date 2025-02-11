Lior Raz, the cocreator and lead star of the hit TV show “Fauda,” is one of the most recognized faces in Israel’s entertainment industry.

Raz, 53, a skilled screenwriter, is currently working on the plotlines for Fauda’s fifth season. He is also a talented actor with an impressive resume that includes action flicks, dramas and crime thrillers.

To celebrate his newest movie, “Soda,” which was released on January 16, ISRAEL21c compiled a list of the best film and TV roles Raz has starred in.

1. “Fauda”

Despite developing a flourishing career in the wake of “Fauda,” the hit TV show undoubtedly remains Raz’s best role so far. The actor plays Doron Kavillio, a commander in the elite undercover Mista’arvim unit, which pursues arch-terrorists in the West Bank, Gaza and Europe. The character of Doron has become a TV icon at this point, and solidified Raz as an action star.

2. “Soda”

To prove he also has the necessary acting chops for a period drama, Raz starred in the recently released “Soda.” The feature film tells the story of Ewa, a seamstress played by Israeli star Rotem Sela; and Shalom, a former partisan fighter portrayed by Raz. The two fall in love at a kibbutz in 1956 Israel, but a dark secret unravels the already complicated relationship. The film is essentially a story about how trauma – in this case from the Holocaust – haunts the survivors and their children for the rest of their lives. It’s a timely reminder given all that is going on in Israel these days with the hostages.

3. “A Body That Works”

“A Body That Works” is another onscreen collaboration between Raz and Sela. The seven-episode first season of the show is about an infertile couple, Elie and Ido, who decide to hire a surrogate to carry their child. Israeli TV star Yehuda Levi plays Ido, while Raz portrays Elie’s secret lover, adding another dramatic role to his resume. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. “Gladiator 2”

Raz also recently starred in the highly anticipated Ridley Scott sequel to the 2000 award-winning film “Gladiator,” alongside British actor Paul Mescal. “Gladiator II” picks up years after the original film. Raz was a convincing pick to play Viggo, a trainer of gladiators. Despite the role being quite brief, Raz shines during every second he is on screen.

In an interview with Kveller, Raz said he was accepted for the role without an audition, and that Scott – who is clearly a fan of “Fauda” – apologized that the role was so small.

5. “Hit & Run”

This Israeli-American thriller TV series was created especially for Netflix by Raz and his “Fauda” cocreator, Avi Issacharoff, with the help of Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Raz plays the lead character, Segev Azulay, whose life was turned upside down when his wife was killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident. Azulay goes on a hunt for his wife’s killers while uncovering dark truths along the way.

The 2021 show received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, but was canceled after one season due to lackluster streaming figures.

6. “Operation Finale”

“Operation Finale,” the 2018 American historical action drama, tells the story of a 1960 operation by Israeli commandos to capture former SS officer Adolf Eichmann and transport him to Jerusalem for trial. Raz plays Isser Harel, the director of Mossad who oversaw the capture and clandestine transport of Eichmann from Argentina to Israel.

7. “The Crowded Room”

The lead actor of this Apple TV mini-series is Tom Holland, who for the past decade has been portraying Spider-Man in various Marvel films. “The Crowded Room” tells the story of Danny Sullivan (Holland) who uncovers disturbing secrets after being arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979.

Raz, bringing his “Fauda energy” to the small screen yet again, plays Yitzhak Safdie, Danny’s mysterious landlord who is trying to protect the young man. Despite enjoying impressive reviews from the audience, critics lamented the “frustrating” plotline.