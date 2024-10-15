It was announced recently that Lior Raz, cocreator and lead star of Netflix’s hit show “Fauda,” is set to star in Hollywood crime thriller “Turner” alongside veteran actor Dustin Hoffman.

According to a report in Deadline, the film “tells the story of a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes in this jazz-infused crime drama about love, loss and the lengths we’ll go to for the people who matter most.”

Raz joins an impressive cast that includes two-time Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh, a Jewish Broadway star. Hoffman will lead the feature film alongside “The White Lotus” star Leo Woodall.

The film is being directed by Jewish Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher, who last year won an Academy Award for his documentary about late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“Turner” is being produced by Black Bear Pictures, a California-based independent film studio and media company. Black Bear-produced “The Imitation Game” received eight nominations at the 2015 Oscars, ultimately winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Even though there is still no official release date for “Turner,” the film has already begun filming in Toronto, Canada.

If, however, you don’t wish to wait that long to see Raz on the big screen, the Israeli actor and screenwriter can soon be seen in the highly anticipated Ridley Scott sequel to 2000 award-winning film “Gladiator.”

“Gladiator II” picks up years after the original film and is set to be released worldwide on November 22.