Israeli TV show “Fauda” has become a global hit since the streaming rights for the show were acquired by Netflix a few years ago.

The show, produced by Israeli network Yes, where it first aired in 2015, was created by childhood friends and veterans of the Israeli military’s undercover units — journalist Avi Issacharoff and actor Lior Raz.

It tells the story of Doron Kavillio, played by Raz, a commander in the elite undercover Mista’arvim unit, and his team as they pursue arch-terrorists in the West Bank, Gaza and Europe.

The fourth season, which aired in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger, with Doron and his team members injured during a shootout with terrorists.

The final scene shows wounded Doron lying on the ground seemingly lifeless. But it appears he survived the ordeal because “Fauda” was renewed for Season 5 in September 2023.

There is no official release date for Season 5 yet, but there are a few bits and pieces that we know, and we’ve got them all here for you.

1. Reports say the new season will likely come out on Netflix sometime in 2026 at the earliest. In fact, cocreators are still finalizing the Season 5 plotline, having “tossed out” all the work they had done on it following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

“Fauda” producer Liat Benasuly Amit said in March 2024 that the rewriting process of Season 5 “will take a year.” There are currently no dates for when the show will go into production.

2. In a recent interview, Raz elaborated on the changes. He said Season 5 will take place two years after the October 7 attacks, and “will address it profoundly.” Raz, who at the time was doing a promotional run for “Gladiator II,” added that it was upsetting to be abroad while his children and partner in Israel were running to bomb shelters.

3. Season 5’s plotline may or may not revolve around hostage rescue. Season 3 actually involved Doron’s unit going into Gaza to rescue hostages. At the time, cocreators said they wanted that storyline to stretch for the entire season, but ultimately “gave up on it.”

In a recent interview, Issacharoff said it was time to rethink the idea of an entire season focusing on a hostage rescue operation. “That Saturday morning [of October 7, 2023], we saw something way, way, way worse than what we tried to imagine then,” he added.

4. In the meantime, if you already rewatched all the previous “Fauda” seasons, how about an Indian adaptation of the show?

The second season of “Taanav,” the official remake of “Fauda,” was released earlier this month. It tells the story of an Indian special force unit working to keep terrorism under control in Kashmir, where a territorial conflict between India and Pakistan has been ongoing since 1947.

Apparently, even the Indian version of “Fauda” is also a huge hit!