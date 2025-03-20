Ten Israeli-founded firms were chosen for this year’s Fast Company Most Innovative Companies lists in specific categories.

And another Israeli company is mentioned in the magazine’s overall picks for the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its contribution to making Italian-French firm EssilorLuxottica the No. 8 company on this list: “Thanks to its 2023 acquisition of Israeli startup Nuance Hearing, [EssilorLuxottica] recently launched the Nuance Audio glasses, which double as over-the-counter hearing aids.”

Fast Company explains that its “annual look at the most groundbreaking companies in every industry and across the globe offers a snapshot of innovation today and a playbook for the future. The companies on this year’s Top 50 list are making what once seemed impossible a reality. … [T]he process of selecting these winners—and the 58 others that chronicle forward-looking organizations in sectors from advertising to video — gave us a glimpse into the future.”

Four Israeli companies made the enterprise category list:

Cyber asset management company Axonius is cited for “helping businesses understand all the devices on their networks” and how to keep them secure against hackers and malware. Axonius works with more than 700 large enterprise customers including Schneider Electric, News Corp, and Anheuser-Busch InBev, as well as agencies within the US Department of Defense.

Conversational AI pioneer aiOla is cited for "rescuing legacy industries from paper forms via AI," using AI-powered speech recognition for tasks like vehicle safety inspections in more than 120 languages spoken in various accents.

Personal data privacy company MineOS earned a place on the enterprise list for "giving companies more control over their personal data" by applying AI and other techniques to help clients figure out where data is stored, respond efficiently to data deletion, and access requests under the law.

Vector database software developer Pinecone is praised for "building the databases that power generative AI" for more than 5,000 customers across a variety of industries. "Pinecone automatically handles the complex parts of building an AI copilot, letting companies deploy a working assistant in as little as a few minutes, with data kept private and encrypted and not used to train general AI models."

In the healthcare category, Fast Company included AISAP for “helping doctors get smart about cardiac diagnoses.” The judges note: “In 2024, AISAP received FDA clearance for four different diagnostic modules and eight automated measurements derived from bedside ultrasound scans. AISAP has partnered with healthcare systems including Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Jefferson Health, and Inova to validate the accuracy and effectiveness of its algorithms.”

In the robotics and engineering category, Percepto is included for “creating a ‘drone-in-a-box’ industrial site inspector … that allows rapid inspections of energy and industrial facilities. … Percepto clients have reported such gains as a $15 million reduction in monthly inspection costs at a U.S. refinery and detecting a gas leak in minutes that might have gone unnoticed for months in conventional monitoring.”

Dazz appears in the security category “for using AI to help find and fix critical issues within cloud infrastructures.” The startup was acquired by Israeli unicorn Wiz at the end of 2024 for approximately $450 million. (Wiz itself is in the midst of acquisition by Alphabet for a record $32 billion.)

Silverfort also won a place on the security category list, for “protecting every login and account in an enterprise.” The company focuses on identity security, integrating authentication into a single, easy-to-install platform that can instantly block compromised accounts, trigger multifactor authentication, and accelerate remediation time.

In the sports category, WSC Sports is praised for using AI to generate highlight clips and “redefining how sports content reaches fans through AI-powered automation. … With more than 500 global partners including the NBA, NHL, LaLiga, and NASCAR, WSC’s technology enables sports organizations to deliver personalized content at scale while dramatically reducing production costs.”

And finally, Zencity is included in the Europe, Middle East and Africa category “for using AI to help governments better serve their citizenry … through compelling engagement tools, data-driven insights, and AI analytics.” Some 350 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, London and Tel Aviv, use Zencity’s platform.