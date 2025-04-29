Rare Israeli shark attack throws marine creatures into the spotlight

The recent unprecedented shark attack on a diver at an Israeli beach – the first in the country’s history – has thrust these marine creatures into the national spotlight. The incident comes after an unusual surge in shark sightings at beaches in Beit Yanai and Hadera.

In response, nature organizations and experts have issued urgent guidelines for safely coexisting with these powerful predators.

“These are magnificent creatures that should be given the respect they deserve in the habitat, and that respect is extended by not entering their habitat, harassing them or feeding them,” explains Leigh Livne, a shark expert with a PhD in mariculture from the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station at the University of Haifa.

“The public has a misconception that they can push the limits and that [sharks are] ‘nice.’ But sharks — while they are generally indifferent to people — also have conflict of space and competition for resources,” she continues.

“When you put humans in such a small, confined place with fishermen whose catches could attract sharks, this increases the danger to human life. For that reason, I would definitely recommend that humans should not enter the water. The public can still view them from a platform or from up above in the rocks; it’s still awe inspiring.”

Marine biologist Adi Barash, director of the Sharks in Israel organization, echoed that recommendation in a Ynet report: “Heavy human presence stresses the sharks. People must avoid touching or feeding them; they are not pets.”

Israel’s diverse shark species

Israel’s Mediterranean waters are home to several shark species.

Dusky and sandbar sharks are among the most commonly spotted species. These cartilaginous fish belong to the requiem shark family and can reach impressive sizes. Sandbar sharks typically grow up to 2.5 meters (8 feet) while dusky sharks can reach lengths up to 3.5 meters (11 feet).

Morris Kahn researchers measure a shark. Photo by Hagai Nativ/Morris Kahn Marine Research Station

Scientists have discovered that different genetic lineages of the same species are converging in Israeli waters — a phenomenon that hasn’t been documented elsewhere in the world.

Two distinct lineages of dusky sharks (Atlantic and Indo-Pacific) and four lineages of sandbar sharks (Northwest Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean, along with some sharks that appear genetically unique to Israeli waters) have been observed in the same location.

“They’re all mixing together in one spot, like a melting pot,” says Livne.

Marine biologists have also documented the presence of other species including blue sharks, thresher sharks, and the occasional hammerhead.

Israel’s shark population includes the occasional hammerhead. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90

While these predators may appear intimidating, most species frequenting Israeli waters tend to avoid human interaction and primarily feed on fish, squid and crustaceans.

Attraction to power stations

Marine experts believe the warm water discharged from power stations — elevating water temperatures some 10°C higher than the surrounding sea — creates an alluringly comfortable environment for the sharks in colder weather.

This phenomenon has turned locations like the Hadera power station into unlikely ecotourism hotspots, where visitors can observe congregations of sharks from safe viewing platforms during the peak winter season.

But the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) emphasizes that the unique winter gathering of endangered sharks at power station outlets has become dangerously chaotic due to unregulated human activities.

SPNI has been advocating for four years to have the small 1-square-kilometer area declared a “protected natural value” during shark season (October to May), which would enable safety regulations benefiting both humans and sharks.

Mediterranean migrations

Israel’s sharks are highly migratory, often embarking on impressive journeys across the Mediterranean.

Tracking studies have revealed that many sharks tagged in Israeli waters later appear near Cyprus, Egypt, Italy and other Mediterranean coastlines. These migration patterns follow food sources, breeding cycles and seasonal temperature changes.

Morris Kahn researchers attach GPS trackers to a shark that disconnects after a predetermined time to examine its migration route. Photo by Photo by Hagai Nativ/Morris Kahn Marine Research Station

Research conducted by Livne has also shown that female dusky sharks are coming to these warm Israeli waters to aid the development of their embryos during gestation. Livne is conducting studies to find out more about how pregnant sharks travel to and from Israel’s coasts during seasonal changes.

Uniquely researchable

What makes Israel’s sharks particularly extraordinary in global terms is their unusual proximity to shore and shallow waters, where mature sharks gather.

Livne explains, “In most parts of the world, when sharks come this close to shore and in such shallow waters, they’re typically juveniles or newborns seeking protection from larger predators. But in Israel, we’re seeing full-grown adult sharks in these accessible nearshore environments.”

This unprecedented access has created invaluable research opportunities that are extremely rare elsewhere. Researchers can directly observe, sample and measure these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, rather than studying them in controlled aquarium environments.

The accessibility allows scientists to collect what Livne describes as “the most natural snapshot of shark habitats and behavior possible” — gathering authentic data on wild shark populations that would be virtually impossible to obtain anywhere else.

Mediterranean hotspot discovery

Hundreds of deep-water sharks and the largest concentration of deep-sea shark eggs ever found were discovered off the coast near Tel Aviv in 2021, representing one of the most significant discoveries of marine habitats in Israel.

The hotspot, found in the lowest layer of the ocean just above the seabed, might be the region’s largest mating location for deep-sea sharks.

Sharks swimming in the shark aquarium in Eilat. Photo by FLASH90

This remarkable finding came during an ecological survey conducted by Israeli marine biologists in collaboration with international researchers.

They encountered several deep-water shark species rarely observed in the eastern Mediterranean, along with extensive egg-laying grounds that suggest the area serves as a critical nursery for these mysterious creatures.

This finding has significant implications for marine conservation efforts and has prompted Israeli authorities to consider special protections for the unique habitat.

Red Sea sharks

When it comes to human-shark encounters, many of the most serious incidents originate in the waters that Israel shares with Egypt in the Red Sea, primarily because the species of sharks in these waters are more aggressive than their Mediterranean cousins.

The Red Sea is home to more potentially dangerous tiger sharks and occasional bull sharks responsible for attacks in neighboring Egyptian waters, particularly in the popular diving regions of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

Nevertheless, attacks within Israeli Red Sea territories remain extremely rare due to vigilant safety measures and different coastal topography.

Documented for decades

While it may seem like shark encounters have been increasing in recent years, Livne suggests that really, it’s not the amount of shark visits that has increased, it’s the number of reports and an increased ability to share them.

“ They’re not here all of a sudden. This has been documented for decades,” she says. “Thanks to the rise of social media in the last 10 to 15 years, it’s more accessible information, so we feel that there are more sharks right now, but the aggregation has been stable along our shores.”

Climate change and conservation

According to the International Shark Attack File, overall shark attacks are declining, and only 47 unprovoked encounters in 2024 put the year’s statistic “well below the 10-year average of 70.”

Climate change has significantly altered ocean temperatures and currents, pushing sharks into new territories as they search for food, while their populations have declined by over 70 percent since the 1970s due to overfishing and habitat destruction.

At the same time, human recreational activities in shark habitats have expanded dramatically.

Israeli conservation efforts have positioned the country as a regional leader in shark protection, with strict laws against harming or feeding these creatures. But there’s always more that can be done to make sure both the human and shark populations stay safe.

