Considering that the State of Israel was born in 1948, it’s fascinating to witness how the country’s culture has evolved in less than a century, embracing traditions that both honor its past and future.

This is Israel’s Yom Ha’atzmaut (Hebrew for Independence Day) – a celebration of nationhood in one of the world’s youngest countries, just 77 years old, yet carrying millennia of history on its shoulders.

Israel’s history (and let’s get real, even its present) is complex. It’s also exciting, rich and deserving of celebration. While Yom Ha’atzmaut resonates across the Jewish world, in Israel it is truly special moment in time when citizens from all backgrounds come together to honor the remarkable nation that has flourished against tremendous odds.

Israeli soldiers passing by a store in Ashkelon that sells merchandise for Israeli Independence Day. Photo by Chameleons Eye via Shutterstock.com

Of all the holidays in Israel, Independence Day is perhaps the most vibrant expression of national pride – a day when ancient traditions and modern achievements blend seamlessly in celebration, capturing the country’s unique spirit.

What is Israel’s Independence Day?

Before we dive into what Yom Ha’atzmaut means today, the holiday deserves a little background to appreciate its significance.

Like Bastille Day in France or July 4th in America, Israeli Independence Day marks the anniversary of the establishment of the independent state of Israel, the first modern sovereign nation for Jewish people.

Following a history of persecution across the world – especially amplified by the Holocaust – the declaration of the State of Israel in 1948 would end a period of Jewish exile from the Holy Land that lasted nearly 2,000 years.

A series of events led to this culminating moment: centuries of Ottoman Empire rule and subsequent British Mandate rule over the region (both of which left the area pretty much a mess); the rise of the Zionist movement in the late 19th century, whose momentum inspired the first waves of Jewish pioneers and refugees returning to their Holy Land to build its industry and agriculture (not to mention, gain safe haven); and the recognition of world leaders that the scattered Jewish people need a sovereign state of their own.

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations approved a plan to partition Mandatory Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state. However, it wasn’t so simple, and the State of Israel wouldn’t declare its independence until May 14, 1948.

The War of Independence

The local Arab population refused to accept the UN plan to divide the land into two states, and on November 30,1947, launched an attack against Jewish communities. For months after, fighting continued and thus began what’s now known as the War of Independence (also called the 1948 Arab-Israeli War).

Amidst turmoil and battles, Israel was officially declared an independent state on May 14, 1948, marking an official end of the British Mandate. Celebrations were pretty short-lived. The following day, Arab armies from Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq launched a major attack on newborn Israel – amplifying the scope of a war that would last nearly 20 months.

Many believe that Israel’s victory was nothing short of a miracle: 6,000 Israelis were killed and 15,000 wounded, and the War of Independence would become one of the country’s costliest battles. But in return, a nation of exiles was finally free to come home.

10 interesting facts about Israeli Independence Day

Israel’s story of independence is somewhat astonishing, and appropriately Yom Ha’atzmaut is a day rich with fun, food, festivities and significance.

No less astonishing is how much the country has grown and flourished into the remarkable Israel it is today. Israeli Independence Day is an opportunity to celebrate these fantastic accomplishments.

Here are 10 cool things you should know about the holiday, and how it’s celebrated today:

1. Independence Day in Israel falls on a different date each year

Weird? Not for us. One fun fact about Israel is that the dates of our Jewish holidays are set according to the Hebrew (lunar) calendar rather than the Gregorian (solar/secular) calendar. That’s why the high holidays fall sometimes in September and sometimes in October.

So although the Gregorian anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence is May 14, the Hebrew date is the 5th of Iyar, and that’s the day we celebrate – unless the 5th of Iyar falls on Shabbat, as it does this year, in which case the celebration is moved to Thursday.

We Israelis are used to checking, double-checking and triple checking the dates on our calendar each year, but the different dates may be confusing for those who don’t live here. Well, now you know why!

2. Memorial Day and Independence Day are connected

Israeli soldiers stand still as the memorial siren sounds during the ceremony marking Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 12, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

By design, Israeli Independence Day immediately follows Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron), and it’s a very significant transition. One day, we’re standing silently still in the streets to honor our fallen soldiers, visiting cemeteries and embracing a solemn mood – and the next day, you can find us celebrating, dancing and barbecuing with all-around merriment.

The stark contrast of these holidays, and their side-by-side placement in the calendar, encourages deep reflection of their meaning and significance. It’s a reminder that without the wars we’ve fought and the heroes we’ve sadly lost, we simply wouldn’t be here to celebrate.

There’s even more appreciation for our freedom and a better understanding of what our ancestors went through when we pause first to recognize the sacrifices made to get us where we are.

This concept reflects strongly on the values of Judaism, too. We take our history seriously, as well as our honoring of the dead. But there’s a strong quality of resilience, too, that never allows us to stay stuck in the past. Rather, we move forward and we flourish.

3. Yom Ha’atzmaut is (pretty much exclusively) an outdoor celebration

While most holidays on the Jewish calendar (with the exception of Sukkot and Tu B’Shvat) revolve around a dining room table and a synagogue, on Yom Ha’atzmaut Israelis indulge their love for the outdoors. Happily, the holiday falls smack in the middle of spring, after the cold has subsided and before it gets unbearably hot – when the weather is, dare I say, perfect.

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut like an Israeli means joining the crowd outdoors. Typical celebrations include outdoor gatherings like barbecues, beach visits, picnics, concerts, parades and more.

4. Jews in the diaspora celebrate, too

Israeli Independence Day represents the profound manifestation of a long-held vision for a Jewish homeland – one that’s shared across the global Jewish diaspora. For centuries, the yearning for a return to Zion has been expressed in prayers and sacred texts. At the end of each Passover, we traditionally sing “Next year in Jerusalem.” So the establishment of Israel is a cause for universal Jewish commemoration, and even Jews outside of Israel celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut in style.

5. It’s not a real holiday without a good BBQ

A typical family barbecue in Israel on Yom Ha’atzmaut. Photo by Roman Yanushevsky via Shutterstock.com

Of course there’s food. As the saying goes, “They tried to kill us, we survived – let’s eat!”

But on Yom Ha’atzmaut especially, Israelis love a good barbecue! The smell of charcoal grilling meat (or alternative protein), the smoke in the air, guests gathered around the grill masters – the barbecue is one sure sign it’s Yom Ha’atzmaut.

Most of us in Israel don’t opt for fancy gas grills. Because many of these gatherings take place in national parks or areas away from home, it’s gotta be something we can set up on-the-go. What you’ll mostly see is a mangal, a hibachi-style grill powered by coal and a nafnaf (a plastic fan to keep the flames going).

Typical Yom Ha’atzmaut foods include kebabs, chicken wings, boneless chicken thighs, steak, merguez (sausage) and the occasional lamb chop or arias (a delicious grilled meat stuffed pita).

And because it’s a very vegan-friendly country, you’re almost guaranteed to find grilled veggies like portobello mushroom or pepper. Plus, Israeli meals are nothing without a healthy spread of dips and salads – hummus, Israeli salad, tabouli, tehina (tahini). Top this off with fresh pita and good beer, and you’re set!

If you decide to host this year, it’s the perfect time to learn how to make your own hummus and pita like an Israeli.

6. Music and dancing are a must

Israelis are notoriously loud – in general, and especially when it comes to playing music. It’s normal to sit next to someone on the bus playing their tunes without headphones, and you haven’t experienced a trip to Jerusalem without your conversation being disturbed by a mobile “Na Nach” techno party. Sometimes it’s a nuisance, but sometimes this lack of audio boundaries is simply one of the reasons we love the country.

On Yom Ha’atzmaut, we truly embrace an amplified musical atmosphere wherever we are celebrating. There are lots of live concerts or you can play your own festive Independence Day playlist to go along with your celebration.

Israeli folk dancing is another popular activity on Yom Ha’atzmaut. You can see people dancing the hora, the dabke and flag dances at local parades and celebrations.

7. Celebrations start with a torch-lighting ceremony

In some countries, fireworks shows are common on their Independence Day. In Israel, torch lighting is more prominent. The Torch Lighting Ceremony at the national military cemetery on Mount Herzl marks the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day.

Now an annual tradition, the ceremony was first held in 1949, when members of the Gadna premilitary program and the Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament) visited Theodor Herzl’s grave at Mount Herzl bearing torches. It became an official event in 1950.

Today, in addition to countless smaller torch-lighting ceremonies honoring local citizens, the main national torch-lighting ceremony is attended by thousands – including members of the government and other honored guests – and is streamed live throughout the country.

At the ceremony, 12 torches are lit to symbolize the 12 Tribes of Israel. They are lit by people or groups of people chosen for their extraordinary contributions to society. Among torchbearers for the 77th anniversary year are Olympic judoka Oren Smadja, whose son fell in the current Gaza war, and former hostage Emily Damari.

The ceremony, accompanied by performances and speeches, gets a different theme each year, chosen by the Ministerial Committee on Ceremonies and Symbols to honor significant moments in Israel’s statehood. This year’s theme is Bridges of Hope.

8. We get the unique opportunity to catch the air force in action

The Israel Air Force aerobatic team performing a flyover on Israel’s 74th Independence Day, seen from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, May 5, 2022. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

The annual Yom Ha’atzmaut flyover is a beloved annual event, though it was canceled in 2024 and 2025 due to the war. The show features IAF (Israel Air Force) aircrafts and acrobatic planes. For 45 minutes, the pilots put on a spectacular air show that can be viewed in major towns and cities across the country.

9. Blue and white and flags everywhere

The design of the Israeli flag actually predates 1948. Preliminary versions were created and used in the 19th century to represent the Zionist movement. Its blue-and-white stripes evoke the Jewish tallit (fringed prayer shawl), and the Magen David star is an international symbol of Judaism.

But it wasn’t always obvious that we’d be waving and wearing blue and white. One fun fact about Israel’s founding was the debate over which flag design to use. While the flag we know today was proposed, there was a strong desire to create a new, fresh flag design. A committee appointed to issue a public call for ideas received 164 entries before unanimously approving the final version on October 28, 1948.

Israeli sport the flag in all forms on Independence Day. Photo by Lerner Vadim via Shutterstock.com

Today on Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israelis don blue-and-white clothing and fly Israeli flags from homes, cars, businesses and more. Stores are full of endless accessories like hats, sunglasses and balloons and noisemakers with the flag design imprinted on them. At Kalman Berman’s flag factory, flag sales experience a whopping uptick before the holiday – with tens of thousands being purchased in anticipation.

10. Israel’s road to independence inspired many profound quotes

Here are some famous quotes about Israeli independence that reflect the day’s spirit and get us into an inspirational mood:

“In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles” – First Prime Minister of Israel David Ben Gurion

“We have always said that in our war with the Arabs we had a secret weapon—no alternative.” – Former Prime Minister Golda Meir

“If you will it, it is no dream” – Father of modern Zionism Theordor Herzl

“Freedom is the oxygen of the soul” – Former Prime Minister Menachem Begin

“The Jews are the only people in the world who have found it easier to believe in the miraculous than in the obvious” – Israeli diplomat and scholar Abba Eban

How old is Israel?

Built on a history of millennia, the modern state of Israel turned 77 in 2025. While it’s a young country with more than its share of problems and security issues, Israel has made an incredible global impact – from outstanding agriculture, high-tech, medical advances and innovation, to a rich culture of food, music, films and TV shows.

If you’re hooked on this little country (like we are), try to visit these amazing places to learn more about Israel, or simply enjoy these fabulous photos that celebrate life and Israeli independence. L’chaim!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT