Israeli spy thriller “Tehran” has been wowing audiences since the first season was released to widespread acclaim in June 2020.

The international Emmy award-winning TV series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Cohen and follows the fortunes of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, played by Niv Sultan, as she works deep inside Iran on dangerous secret missions for Israel.

Like “Fauda” before it, the show has attracted not only Israeli audiences, but also has wide global appeal.

The first season was such a success, in fact, that it secured a deal with Apple TV+, becoming the first non-English language series to be released on the company’s streaming service.

In Season 2, Hollywood legend Glenn Close joined the cast, adding star power as the manipulative Marjan Montazeri, a British woman who serves as Rabinyan’s mentor. She even learned Farsi for the role.

So what can we expect for Season 3?