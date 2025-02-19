EU invests in Israeli heart disease care program

A grant of €22 million (about $23 million) has been granted to an Israeli researcher to promote the development of an initiative to help people with heart disease take their medications correctly and consistently as prescribed by their doctor.

The grant, given by the European Union’s Innovative Health Initiative (EU-IHI), was awarded to Bar-Ilan University’s Dr. Sivan Spitzer, along with a team of researchers from six EU countries. The funding will support the development of a platform aimed at improving drug treatment adherence for patients suffering from cardiometabolic diseases.

The grant marks Bar-Ilan University’s first EU-IHI program funding.

Dr. Sivan Spitzer, from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University. Photo by Alfonso

The five-year initiative, known as CAREPATH, will also feature participation from major pharmaceutical companies including Novo Nordisk, Pfizer and Sanofi.

The project will create a comprehensive “plug-and-play” toolbox that includes both digital and physical components.

“CAREPATH aims to improve patients’ medication persistence, ultimately enhancing the lives of individuals struggling with diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity,” says Spitzer, deputy director of the Russell Berrie Galilee Diabetes SPHERE program at Bar-Ilan’s Azrieli Faculty of Medicine.

“Our focus is not only on the clinical aspect but also on ensuring that the platform is culturally relevant for diverse patient populations.”

Development will involve collaboration with patient organizations across Germany, Israel, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, including hackathons and large-scale studies to evaluate effectiveness and economic feasibility.

“Through this international collaboration, we aim to create a system that addresses both medical and societal challenges, integrating technological innovation with real-world patient needs,” she noted.

The initiative will particularly focus on obesity, a condition linked to over 200 health complications, including heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. By enhancing treatment adherence, the project aims to empower patients in managing their health and improving their quality of life.

“Obesity is a complex, multifaceted disease that requires a long-term, patient-centric approach,” Spitzer concluded. “CAREPATH exemplifies the power of international partnerships and interdisciplinary research to tackle some of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time.”