Endangered Israeli plants find new home in urgent rescue op

An urgent project to safeguard rare plant species facing the threat of urban development is underway in one of central Israel’s verdant forests.

The initiative is being led by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), in response to significant urban expansion near the Kiryat Gat Forest, potentially endangering its delicate ecosystem.

Among the species at risk are four rare plants: two wild asparagus plants (Bellevalia warburgii and Bellevalia eigii), a wild onion (Allium schubertii), and a perennial flowering herb (Salvia eigii).

Recognizing the need for intervention, KKL-JNF launched a conservation operation to ensure the survival of these bodacious botanicals.

Experts are carefully collecting bulbs and seeds from their natural habitats in Kiryat Gat Forest, safeguarding them for future generations.

The Bellevalia warburgii is a member of the asparagus family. Photo by Dvora Lev-Ramati/KKL-JNF

The collected plant material is stored at KKL-JNF’s Eshtaol Nursery before being reintroduced to a new, protected environment in the nearby Plugot Forest. This location was selected due to its deep soil, safe distance from future development and optimal conditions for the plants to thrive.

After transplanting the rare buds, the organization will keep an eye on the plants in their new home, make sure that their acclimatization is successful, and that things go according to plan during flowering seasons.

“We are committed to preserving endangered species, and this project exemplifies our dedication to protecting Israel’s biodiversity,” said KKL-JNF Chief Forester Gilad Ostrovsky.