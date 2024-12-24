Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Light coincides this year with Christmas, with the eight-day festivities kicking off at sunset on December 25.

The festival commemorates the rehabilitation of Jerusalem and rededication of the Second Temple during the Maccabean Revolt in the second century BCE.

Although nowadays Hanukkah is associated with extravagant donuts and other high-calorie pastries, it is still celebrated by lighting the hanukkiah, an eight-branched menorah.

If you want to add even more light to your home or office during Hanukkah, we’ve compiled a list of eight Israeli designers with unique lighting solutions, one for every day of the festival.

All shops mentioned below offer international shipping.

1. MIRAKRIS

Home decor designer Mira Krispil, who works with polymer clay, underwent eight operations on her hands, resulting in a disability. Instead of dwelling on her misfortune, she decided to dedicate her life to doing something by hand.

This is how her MIRAKRIS studio was born. She designs and creates unique pieces of home decor, accessories and Judaica art, including lamps and menorahs.

A “star seller” on Etsy, this year MIRAKRIS is offering a rainbow-colored Hanukkah menorah with light holders. Sculpted by hand with aluminum and polymer clay, this special design will cheer up any holiday table.

2. Jerusalem Jeweler

If you want to go “all out” on your Hanukkah celebrations this year, look no further than Jerusalem Jeweler. This fine jewelry design brand offers a variety of Judaica merchandise through its official online shop and Etsy store.

Among the pieces on offer is a 30-centimeter (12-inch) tall hanukkiah crafted from 925 sterling silver. The unique piece depicts Lions of Judah guarding a Torah scroll with the 10 Commandments inscribed on it.

But be prepared, if you would like one of those for your own festival of light this year, you would have to part with no less than 14,000 shekels ($3,700).

3. My Mojo Charm

If a hanukkiah is too basic for you, you can opt for unique, individual candle holders. My Mojo Charm designs Judaica gifts from quality materials, including gold and silver.

This Hanukkah, treat yourself with My Mojo Charm’s Star of David-adorned candle holders made of brass and copper. They come with certificates of authenticity.

4. Rebecca Kahan Ceramics

If you are not into precious materials, then ceramics may be a better option.

Kahan is a German-born Israeli ceramic designer who offers a variety of unique kitchenware pieces on her Etsy shop. The designs are all made to be functional and not only decorative, suitable for microwaves and dishwashers.

Among Kahan’s most notable pieces is a set of small ceramic saucers with a candle holder carved inside each one to be used as a menorah or hanukkiah for holidays and special events.

5. Ofek Woodi

Another good alternative to precious metals is wood. Ofek Woodi is a brand that specializes in wood designs, creating everything from furniture to home decor and unique Judaica-oriented pieces.

This year, the brand offers a one-of-a-kind handmade Israel-shaped tray made with olive wood and epoxy, with candle holders carved inside it, creating a hanukkiah.

This will enhance any Hanukkah holiday table and leave a lasting impression on your family and friends.

6. Studio Cheha

If you want to light up your environment this Hanukkah without additional accessories directly related to the holiday, you can opt for a uniquely designed lamp that will serve you all year round.

Studio Cheha, founded by art graduates and real-life partners Aya and Nir Chehanowski, was launched 10 years ago offering its patented BULBING lamps. The lamps come in dozens of designs, including animals and plants.

This year, the brand released a special, Hamsa-shaped and Star-of-David-adorned design that calls for the release of Israeli hostages abducted on October 7 last year, and still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

7. Jerusalem Chimes

Another lovely option for lighting up your home this holiday season is an infinity light. A good choice would be Jerusalem Chimes’ Star-of-David shaped, mirrored candle holder, made from African walnut.

The mirrors of the candle holder create an illusion of an infinite light that would bring a sense of tranquility to any environment.

8. The Menorah Shop

This Jerusalem-based Etsy store with a five-star rating exclusively offers menorahs, all designed in an extremely creative manner.

Among its most unique creations is a menorah designed as the magic Genie lamp from Aladdin. Made from brass, the menorah lamp comes in two sizes and would not only brighten up a home, but also make a great gift.

Maybe this Hanukkah we can rub that lamp to wish for a more peaceful year!

