Druze tragedy in Golan Heights: Who are the Druze in Israel?

In a shocking incident on July 27, a Hezbollah missile struck a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located in Israel’s north, killing 12 children aged between 10 and 16, and injuring 40 others.

The tragic attack on children at play caused widespread international condemnation, and has brought renewed attention to the Druze community in Israel, prompting questions about their identity, history and role in Israeli society.

Druze women from Majdal Shams, Israel. Photo by ChameleonEye via Shutterstock.com

The Druze in Israeli society

The Druze are a unique ethnic and religious Arab-speaking minority group with about two million of them living across the Middle East, primarily in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan.

Their monotheistic faith, an offshoot of Ismaili Islam that emerged in Egypt in the 11th century, incorporates elements from various religions and philosophies.

In Israel, the Druze population numbers approximately 150,000, making up about 1.6% of the country’s total population. They are mainly concentrated in the northern regions, including the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Aerial photograph of Majdal Shams, a Druze town in the southern foothills of Mount Hermon, north of the Golan Heights, Israel. Photo by Gal Rotem via Shutterstock.com

The Druze have a complex history in the region, and in Israel, their story is intertwined with the establishment of the state in 1948. In contrast to many Arab communities, the Druze leadership chose to align with the nascent Israeli state, a decision that has shaped their role in Israeli society ever since.

The Druze community in Israel is known for its strong patriotism and active participation in various aspects of Israeli life, particularly in military service. Unlike most Arab citizens of Israel, Druze men are subject to mandatory conscription in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Shared sense of destiny

Druze soldiers have served in the IDF since the 1950s, often in combat units and achieving high ranks. Their participation rate in the military is comparable to that of Jewish Israelis.

This commitment to military service has fostered a sense of shared destiny between the Druze and broader Israeli society.

Israeli soldiers draped in the Israeli flag and the Druze flag. Photo by Aviv Levi/STUDIO A.L. via Shutterstock.com

Many Druze have distinguished themselves in various conflicts, including the Six-Day War in 1967, the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and more recent operations, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza against Hamas.

Their contributions have not been without cost; the community has suffered casualties in these conflicts, further cementing their bond with the state.

Druze citizens of Israel also have become accomplished in academia, medicine, politics, science, arts, sports and business.

Challenges and complexities

Despite their integration and loyalty, the Druze community in Israel faces challenges. Some Druze have criticized what they perceive as inequality in state funding and development for their towns and villages compared to Jewish communities.

One example is the 2018 Nation-State Law, which defined Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. The law’s passing sparked protests from Druze leaders who felt it undermined their status as equal citizens. Despite their loyalty and service, many in the community feel sidelined by legislation that does not affirm their equal status. The protests have brought attention to these grievances, but the lack of substantial changes to the law continues to fuel discontent among the Druze and other minority groups in Israel.

המשלחת הישראלית התכנסה בכפר האולימפי לדקה דומיה שהוקדשה לזכר הילדים שנרצחו בטבח במג'דל שמס@Elad_Si pic.twitter.com/EJ5QMTZKwt — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) July 29, 2024

The Hezbollah missile strike on Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflicts in the region and their impact on civilian populations.

It also underscores the complex position of the Druze community in Israel – deeply integrated yet maintaining a distinct identity, supportive of the state yet facing unique challenges.

As Israel grapples with this latest attack and its broader implications, the resilience and loyalty of the Druze community will likely continue to play a significant role in the country’s social and political landscape.

The incident may also renew discussions about the status and protection of minority communities in Israel, particularly those in border regions.