The Consumer Technology Association’s annual mega CES conference in Las Vegas every January traditionally kicks off the year by showcasing the technological trends expected to drive the next 12 months.

Though CES is constantly adding new verticals, it’s still the dominant consumer-tech verticals such as mobility (including auto tech), digital healthcare and IoT that draw audiences.

Now in its 58th year (the first CES was hosted in New York in June 1967, the same month as Israel’s Six-Day War), the conference has established itself as the premier gathering for technology enthusiasts, innovators, creators, exhibitors and industry leaders. This year’s event attracted over 140,000 attendees.

Without a doubt, CES is one of the most important conferences for Israeli companies to showcase their products, connect with consumers, corporate partners, prospective customers, and set the tone for the year.

“Dive In” was the logo for CES 2025. Photo by Jonathan Frenkel

Despite continuing challenges to Israel’s security and economy many Israeli companies came to CES and showed the global business community that the Startup Nation is not just surviving but thriving.

Israel stood out at CES

Israeli technology took center stage at the international startup-focused Eureka Park, described by the conference organizers as “where disruptors and investors connect, and mind-blowing products make their debut.”

The Israel Pavilion, hosted by the Government of Israel Economic Mission, the Israel Export Institute, and the Israel Innovation Authority, hosted 14 Israeli startups.

The Israel Pavilion at CES 2025 featured 14 startups. Photo by Jonathan Frenkel

This was, by far, one of the most popular country pavilions, and was always buzzing with activity, as founders engaged with a constant stream of interested professionals from around the world.

The companies featured at the pavilion included:

Bzigo, which makes an AI-powered indoor mosquito detection device that pinpoints the location of the bugs, even in total darkness.

iRomaScents, whose Digital Scent Generator adds a new sensory dimension to cinema, shopping, and home media, and can help perfume buyers find fragrances tailored to their preferences.

SolCold, maker of an environmentally friendly outdoor coating, Glacier, that cools buildings passively by converting solar radiation into cooling energy.

Synoia, which brings clinic-level skincare home with an IoT-enabled device called WISHPro.

TempraMed, maker of the unique VIVI cap that protects insulin (and other temperature-sensitive medications) at the optimum temperature anywhere, without batteries, and lets the user tracks injections.

Visionary.ai, whose advanced AI software boosts camera performance.

Visual Layer, which provides an AI-powered platform for managing, organizing and exploring large collections of unstructured video and image data.

SavorEat, maker of Robot Chef, which automates meal preparation in food-service settings. Customers can personalize production of items from plant-based burgers to cookies, with the touch of a button.

Spicerr, which designed the world’s first AI-powered smart spices dispenser.

Capsulab, whose “Factory in a Capsule” platform creates on-demand, personalized consumer packaged goods (such as hair dye, facial mask and hand cream) using AI and eco-friendly capsules.

Neoja, which reimagines basketball with interactive courts that use advanced projection technology, turning the sport into a social, immersive experience fostering friendly competition.

CorrActions, whose AI-based neuromonitoring software for vehicles detects abnormalities (such as drowsiness) in the cognitive state of drivers and passengers.

Hailo, which specializes in AI processors to deliver data-center class performance to edge devices.

Carteav, developer of autonomous low-speed vehicles tailored for managed environments such as retirement communities, resorts and campuses.

Mobility continues to drive on

Every year, mobility tech has a big showing at CES. And Israel has dominated this vertical consistently.

Mobileye, a global pioneer in driver-assist and autonomous-driving technologies, always has a major presence, but there are also many smaller Israeli companies at CES touching every aspect of auto tech and smart mobility.

Mobileye’s exhibition at CES 2025. Photo by Jonathan Frenkel

Along with a few early-stage mobility startups in the Israel Pavilion, other Israeli companies that exhibited in this space included:

Arbe Robotics, which develops 4D imaging radar technology that enables driver-assist systems while opening the way for completely autonomous driving (Arbe partnered with NVIDIA at the show).

Aurora Labs, developer of an AI-based vehicle software-management technology.

Autofleet, an end-to-end software platform for reliable and sustainable transportation services for fleets and mobility operators.

Autotalks, a semiconductor company devoted to vehicle-to-everything communications for manned and autonomous vehicles.

C2A Security, provider of an automated cybersecurity DevOps platform addressing the specific needs of carmakers and mobility companies.

Cognata, which provides a driving validation platform for the autonomous vehicles industry.

Upstream Security, the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution designed specifically for protecting existing and new connected vehicles and smart mobility services from cyberattacks.

Lidwave, maker of a deep-tech solution that revolutionizes 4D sensing and the verticals relying on it by examining the biggest challenge in LiDAR technology from a new perspective.

Addionics, whose AI-based, proprietary manufacturing process for producing 3D Current Collectors can be integrated into any type of rechargeable battery to improve energy consumption, durability, safety and cost. Addionics partners with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe to push forward global efforts for decarbonization.

Advancements in AI and IoT

How AI can be used in our daily lives was a major theme at CES.

As such, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s opening keynote set the tone for the whole conference. Though his talk was not Israel-focused, NVIDIA has a significant presence in Israel.

Huang did mention Israeli startup Dataloop AI, a data management and annotation platform that streamlines the process of generating machine consumable datasets from raw visual data. And among NVIDIA’s other partners at the show was Israel’s Innoviz, supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software.

This year, it felt as if much of the conceptual tech was ready for consumer use, judging by the proliferation of attendees wearing Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

An example of a similar technology from Israel was Sightful, a startup that is reinventing augmented reality to increase human productivity. Sightful’s AR glasses allow the user to work on multiple screens at the same time.

Sightful makes AR glasses enabling workers to interact with multiple screens at once. Photo courtesy of Sightful

Another notable Israeli company at CES in this space was Intuition Robotics, which designs social companion technologies intended for older adults.

Israel always has a strong showing in digital health at CES. One such company this year was CalmiGo, which won a CES 2025 Innovation Award for its patented technology-based exhaler device that provides immediate drug-free relief in moments of anxiety, panic attacks or PTSD.

Networking highlights

Networking is always an important activity at CES. Several Israeli companies, or multinational companies with an Israeli branch, held receptions during the conference.

For instance, DoubleVerify hosted a reception at the Aria, and Landmark Ventures held an “on field experience” happy hour at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The biggest gathering of this type was hosted by Israeli auto-tech company Foretellix and EcoMotion, Israel’s smart mobility community. The event drew dozens of entrepreneurs and investors along with senior executives from Israeli mobility companies such as Innoviz, Arbe, Cipia, Upstream Security, C2A Security, Whilx and Kardome.

Professionals from major car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai also joined, as well as executives from Barclays, Maniv Fund, and Woven Capital (Toyota’s investment fund).

It is only at events such as CES where Israeli founders and executives can meet and mingle with so many relevant decisionmakers. As CES continues to grow, it’s clear that Israeli tech will remain at the forefront of innovation in 2025.

Jonathan “Yoni” Frenkel is a LinkedIn ghostwriter, content marketing strategist, creator and founder of YKC Media.

