Donating stock options for the greater Israeli good

High-tech companies in Israel kept on benefiting good causes in 2024, despite the challenges of war, political instability and declining foreign investment.

Tmura, a unique venture that asks early-stage startups to donate stock options rather than cash, says last year’s tally – 10 million shekels (approximately $2.75 million) – was the second highest since it was founded in 2002.

Tmura holds on to those stock options – typically up to 0.5 percent of a startup’s equity.

If the startup makes a successful exit by getting sold or going public, Tmura sells the stock options and gives the proceeds to the youth and education projects it supports.

“We are proud that even in such a difficult year, the high-tech industry continues to contribute and support Israeli society,” said Baruch Lipner, Tmura’s executive director.

Baruch Lipner, Tmura’s executive director. Photo by Nava Finkelman

“We will continue with even greater determination in 2025, and we hope for a brighter reality for Israel.”

Aiding national resilience

Most of the money Tmura was able to contribute in 2024 went to groups involved in national resilience, rehabilitation, and reducing social disparities.

Among the key beneficiaries were HaGal Sheli (My Wave), which boosts the self-confidence of at-risk kids through surfing; SAHI (Special Hessed Unit), which turns troubled teens into community goodwill ambassadors and is currently working with youngsters evacuated into temporary housing because of the war; and Album Shakuf (Invisible Album), which helps soldiers process combat experiences and transition back to civilian life.

The startups that donate stock options can choose which organization receives their funds, or can entrust that decision to the Tmura board.

The biggest donations

The largest single contribution to Tmura in 2024 came from BioCatch, a fraud-prevention startup that’s powered by behavioral biometric intelligence. In September, Permira Growth Opportunities acquired a majority position in BioCatch at a $1.3 billion valuation.

The equity that BioCatch gave to Tmura turned into a donation of over 4.8 million shekels ($1.3 million).

Power and networking solutions company Enercon Technologies and gaming company SuperPlay each contributed 1.5 million shekels ($400,000) after they were acquired. Many smaller startups also contributed.

Another 35 companies joined Tmura during the past year, donating stock options to the fund that will convert to cash if and when they sell or go public.

The mission

“Tmura’s mission has always been to bridge the gap between Israel’s strong high-tech sector and less advantaged communities, focusing on education and youth initiatives,” said Lipner.

“This work is crucial at all times, but especially now, as Israel faces unprecedented challenges.”

Tmura has donated over 100 million shekels ($27.5 million) to educational and social activities in Israel over the last 22 years.

Its most successful year was 2022, when contributions totaled 15.7 million shekels ($4.3 million).

“We call for more companies to join us, so together, we can further strengthen society and the youth of Israel during these challenging times,” said Lipner.