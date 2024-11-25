Do you have the right to remove your personal information from the Internet?

The answer is, perhaps surprisingly, more complicated than a simple “yes” or “no,” and it largely depends on where you live.

Around the world, online data privacy laws and regulations keep our personal info safe. Probably the most influential of these laws is the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

While the GDPR works fairly well at giving people control over their data, not all countries are compliant with it — including Israel (and a country called the United States of America, by the way).

As an Israeli, if I want information about me taken down from a website, I would need to make a request of the company holding that data (such as Meta or Google, for instance), and then the company would decide whether or not to agree to my request, based on company policy.

That’s obviously less than excellent, because if the policy doesn’t firmly require it, the company in question isn’t likely to do me any favors.

The Right to be Forgotten

One potential solution to this problem is the implementation of a legal framework called the “right to be forgotten” (RTBF), which allows individuals to request the removal of their personal information from Internet searches and directories under certain circumstances (if you’re a minor, for example).

This right has been considered for implementation in various countries. If the RTBF were enacted in Israel, a company would have to comply with my request to remove my data. Google or Meta wouldn’t get to decide what happens to my data; Israel would.

Privacy advocates around the world hail the RTBF as a crucial tool for protecting individuals from the potentially harmful effects of outdated or irrelevant information lingering online. (A shiver runs down my spine as I imagine the media digging through my circa-2013 Facebook posts once I run for president).

Israel’s Internet privacy law is currently undergoing some major revisions, and policymakers in the field hope the next amendment to that law will include the RTBF.

But even if it is enacted, there’s still another issue to be solved: How can a global company like Meta identify and remove your data from complex and dynamic tech systems without disrupting operations or violating other legal obligations?

On top of that, it’s a daunting task to try to find everywhere people’s data is stored so that they can request its deletion. Our personal information is scattered across countless websites, apps and databases, often without our explicit knowledge or consent. This fragmentation makes it difficult for users to exercise their right to be forgotten effectively.

A bunch of problems to solve

Now that the stage is set with the above challenges, enter Mine, an Israel-based global startup that enables both individuals and businesses to navigate the complex world of data privacy.

Founded in 2019, Mine’s platform lets users around the world scrub their personal data from the Internet by dealing with companies directly on behalf of users and exercising the rights granted by privacy frameworks like the RTBF and GDPR.

On the consumer side, Mine helps users create a comprehensive map of their online footprint. The app has over 7 million users to date, and its success lies in its ability to empower users to make informed decisions about their data.

For businesses, Mine offers a comprehensive data governance platform, MineOS, that automates the process of handling privacy requests. This is a pretty big boon for companies because it addresses a critical need in a fairly smooth way.

Mine cofounder and Chief Product Officer Kobi Nissan points out, “Companies want a solution that will be fast to implement, dynamic enough, and super automated. They don’t want to waste time, money or workforce on dealing with it.”

Global privacy

The evolving regulatory landscape in Israel reflects a global trend toward stronger data protection, but it also highlights the challenges of implementing it.

Different jurisdictions have varying requirements and timelines for compliance, creating a complex web of regulations that companies have to navigate.

Nissan points out some of these nuances: “LGDP [Brazil’s data privacy law] requires that you complete the privacy request within 14 days. But under CCPA [California’s privacy act], it’s 28 days, and in GDPR, it’s 30 days. With GDPR, you have the ability to ask for an extension of an extra 15 days.”

These differences may seem minor, but they can have significant implications for companies trying to manage data privacy processes efficiently.

Consumers are more discerning

And that’s something that businesses have faced increasing pressure to do. Nissan says consumers are becoming more discerning about the privacy practices of the businesses they interact with, looking for visible signs of compliance such as privacy centers on websites and clear processes for data deletion requests.

Nissan notes a significant growth in the Israeli market over the past year, citing some of those aforementioned revisions to privacy laws in the country.

“Companies understand today that under Amendment 13 [to Israel’s Privacy Protection Law], they have obligations to manage users’ data in a certain way,” Nissan explains. These obligations include maintaining a data map, implementing controls and justifying data usage.

This heightened awareness is particularly noticeable among larger, publicly traded companies and those in heavily regulated industries like financial services, security and healthcare, says Nissan.

Many of these organizations are proactively preparing for more comprehensive privacy regulations, anticipating that the right to be forgotten will likely be included in future amendments to Israeli privacy law.

Stay safe out there, surfers

To sum up: You may not be able to scrub all your data from the Internet, so the best way to keep your stuff safe is an ounce of prevention.

For individuals concerned about their data privacy, Nissan offers practical advice: “Make sure that when you’re working with any tools, the privacy policy is shown somewhere on the website. Then you know that this company, in some shape or form, complies with privacy laws.”

As we move forward, the conversation around digital privacy and the right to be forgotten will undoubtedly continue to evolve. My only hope is that as it does, we all leave my prepubescent Facebook posts out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT