This April, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJ) is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its establishment one century ago transformed a decades-old dream into one of Israel’s premier academic institutions and a globally recognized center of research.

In celebration of the university’s centennial anniversary, HUJ’s senior leadership opened trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on April 6.

“Since its founding, the Hebrew University has been a catalyst for innovation, technology and economic growth,” stated HUJ President Prof. Asher Cohen. “Our graduates and research have left a lasting impact on both Israeli and global markets. The capital market thrives on knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship — values that lie at the heart of our institution.”

The 2024 Shanghai Ranking puts HUJ among the 100 leading universities in the world. It has six campuses, half of them in Jerusalem. Some 23,500 students from Israel and 65 other countries make up the student body.

A rich history

The idea for the university was first proposed in 1884, at the Kattowitz Conference of the Hovevei Zion society. The idea was to establish an academic facility that promoted Hebrew as its primary language of instruction.

The founders insisted on Hebrew being the only language of instruction. During the early stages of its establishment, the British Military Governor of Jerusalem proposed that the institution instead be called “Palestine University” and include departments for both Hebrew and Arabic — but this idea was rejected by Menahem Ussishkin, chairman of the Zionist Executive.

Later championed by intellectual giants including Chaim Weizmann, Albert Einstein, Martin Buber and Sigmund Freud, HUJ was envisioned as a center for academic excellence that would contribute to cultural renewal and scientific advancement.

A statue of Albert Einstein on the HUJ campus. Photo by Yosef Adest

The cornerstone was laid in 1918 on Mount Scopus, and the university officially opened seven years later as the first major Zionist institution in pre-state Israel. The inauguration drew Jewish leaders worldwide alongside British officials.

A successful institution

Over the century since, the institution has expanded across disciplines, establishing foundations for studies in humanities, natural sciences, exact sciences and social sciences. HUJ alumni now include many of Israel’s leading professionals in medicine, law, economics and mathematics.

Eight Nobel Prizes, and a Fields Medal in Mathematics, have been awarded to scientists and academics associated with HUJ.

The university’s research spans from space exploration to deep-sea studies, from developing mass-market cherry tomatoes to pioneering cultivated meat. Its neuroscientists lead global research initiatives, while its School of Engineering and Computer Science graduates more students than any other Israeli research university, supplying talent to technology sectors worldwide.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is the second-oldest university in Israel, behind the Technion. Photo by Maxim Dinshtein

The productive relationship between university research and industry also continues to flourish, with technologies developed at Hebrew University forming the basis for innovations across multiple sectors.

This research excellence has yielded commercial success through Yissum, the university’s technology-transfer company, which has registered over 260 startups based on university-developed technologies. Eighteen have gone public, including automotive technology pioneer Mobileye.

Emphasizing diversity

As the university enters its second century, its current leadership emphasizes the importance of diversity on campus.

“At the Hebrew University, we believe that diversity is not a substitute for excellence but a driving force that enhances it,” states Prof. Mona Khoury-Kassabri, Vice President of Strategy and Diversity.

“Our commitment to inclusion ensures that students and researchers from all backgrounds have equal opportunities to thrive, contribute and shape the future of society. By fostering a multicultural environment, we enrich both scholarship and community, proving that true innovation emerges when different voices are heard and valued.”

The emphasis on multiculturalism is reiterated by HU Rector Professor Tamir Shafer.

“Beyond academic excellence, the Hebrew University recognizes that diversity is key to its success,” Shafer says. “The university actively works to ensure equal access to education and to cultivate a campus that reflects the richness of Israeli society and the global academic community.”

A recent initiative offers a free first year of study for female undergraduate students in computer science or mathematics.

“The Hebrew University sees itself as responsible for educating future generations, conducting groundbreaking research across nearly all fields, fostering international engagement, building ties with advanced industries, nurturing a diverse academic community and maintaining deep social involvement throughout Israel,” Shafer concludes.

Other Israeli university anniversaries this year include the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology turning 113, the Weizmann Institute of Science turning 91 and Bar-Ilan University turning 73.

