The annual CyberWeek conference at Tel Aviv University, ending today, included a novel exhibition, “Protecting the World: Israeli CyberSecurity Technologies,” which presents these technologies alongside historical and ancient locks from around the world.

Curated by Doron Polak and photographed by Eitan Vitkon for the Israel National Cyber Directorate, “Protecting the World” features 25 Israeli cybersecurity technologies, each represented by a rare lock, some over 2,000 years old, from the collection of Israeli collector Eran Landau.

These locks serve as metaphors for the defense mechanisms of each technology, highlighting the historical evolution of security.

The exhibition will travel to various locations worldwide, including museums and public spaces. It highlights technologies designed to protect public trust and data integrity, safeguard critical infrastructure, and secure financial and private systems.

Check Point’s lock is an Iranian lock dating back to the 16th century which is opened using a password composed of a combination of four wheels. Photo by Eitan Vitkon

Check Point, a pioneer in the field of information security, is showcased with a 16th-century Iranian lock that is opened using a four-wheel password combination. This lock symbolizes Check Point’s commercial firewall solutions that protect communication networks by analyzing the information passing through them.

AccuBeat’s lock has a circular opening mechanism, very similar to a precision watch. Photo by Eitan Vitkon

AccuBeat, known for preventing the falsification of data from satellite positioning systems, is represented by a lock with a circular opening mechanism designed in 1910. This lock, resembling a precision watch, highlights the critical importance of accuracy in both military and civilian applications.

Cybereason’s lock has an owl engraved on it — a symbol of a smart hunter capable of accurate analysis. Photo by Eitan Vitkon

Cybereason, offering end-to-end protection solutions that predict, analyze and resolve security threats, is paired with a lock featuring an owl engraving. Cybereason’s logo is an owl, and represents the firm’s mission to intelligently hunt down and neutralize threats within an organization, providing a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Significant contribution

“The connection between stunning historical sculptural locks from hundreds and thousands of years ago, collected from around the world, and cutting-edge innovative technology vividly illustrates the link between the past and the future,” said Gaby Portnoy, head of the National Cyber Directorate.

“The exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to make the world of cybersecurity accessible to the general public, showcasing Israel’s significant contribution to advancing and developing the field and protecting the world from digital threats.”

Cybersecurity remains a driving force in Israel’s economy despite a decline in investments in many high-tech sectors over the past two years.

In 2023, the cybersecurity sector accounted for 80 percent of all M&A exits in Israeli high-tech, amounting to $2.8 billion. Funding raised by Israeli cybersecurity companies represented 24% of total private funding in the high-tech industry for the year, according to data from the National Cyber Directorate.