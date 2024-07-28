Have you ever found yourself wondering “what good is all of this AI crap if I still have to fold my own laundry and pay arbitrary prices for flights”?

If so, I’ve got 50 percent good news for you, but you should go ahead and start on those linens while I tell you about it.

Fetcherr, an Israeli technology startup, has secured $90 million in new funding to transform how airlines price their tickets — which is definitely good for airlines trying to make money, and potentially good for travelers, assuming they like spending the absolute market-determined optimal price for their airline tickets.

Based in Netanya and founded in 2018, Fetcherr uses advanced artificial intelligence to help airlines set prices more effectively. The system analyzes market trends, predicts demand and automatically adjusts ticket prices in real time.

The company’s technology aims to streamline airline operations by automating the entire process from deciding on prices to publishing them online. This approach is designed to help airlines maximize their revenue and operate more efficiently.

Fetcherr has already partnered with several airlines, including VivaAerobus, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, Royal Air Maroc and Azul Airlines. Building on this success, the company plans to expand its services to other industries in 2025.

Roy Cohen, Fetcherr’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the funding round led by Battery Ventures, stating, “Battery has a deep and strong track record of bringing transformative technologies to the airline industry, and we look forward to propelling Fetcherr into an exciting new chapter together.”