A young swimmer enjoying the springs at Gan HaShlosha National Park. Photo by Dina Alfasi

Beach goers play matkot against the backdrop of Tel Aviv's shoreline. Photo by Amir Chodorov

Above the sea at Palmachim beach. Photo by Eli Passi

"Balance" on Beit Yanai Beach north of Netanya. Photo by Niv Glazman

Paddleboarding off Herzliya. Photo by Eli Passi

Underwater wreck in Palmachim. Photo by Eli Passi

Bat Galim Beach, Haifa. Photo by Dina Alfasi

"Dead Sea Shadows" by Niv Glazman

"Big City Life" on the Tel Aviv beachfront. Photo by Niv Glazman

Fishermen at sunset in the Golan Heights, February 2020. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90

A chuppa (bridal canopy) frames the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. Photo by Daniel Santacruz

The mural and the man: a matched pair. Photo by Evyatar Dayan/ThisIsTelAviv

View of a neighborhood in Ma'ale Adumim outside Jerusalem. Photo by Daniel Santacruz

“I’ll Catch You” is the title of this award-winning photo by Elinor Roizman. Photo courtesy of Dog-Ma Photography

People enjoy the military airshow at Bograshov Beach in Tel Aviv on Israel's 71st Independence Day, May 9, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90

Sailors take to their yachts in an Israeli Sailing Competition along the Tel-Aviv shoreline. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

A flock of starlings perform a synchronized flight during sunset in the western Negev, January 6, 2020. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90

Rishon LeZion. Photo by Eli Passi

This photo of birds and a dog on a Tel Aviv beach is one of Niv Glazman’s most popular.

A water party in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv in 2019. Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv Municipality

Children go wild with snow spray during Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations in Sacher Park in Jerusalem, May 9, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Photo by Dina Alfasi

Boot-clad woman and dog in Tel Aviv. Photo by Evyatar Dayan

Friends share a picnic in Levinsky Market. Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv Municipality

A craftsman at work in Nachlat Binyamin, Tel Aviv. Photo by Nicky Blackburn

Contrasts in romance. Photo by Evyatar Dayan/ThisIsTelAviv

Mom and baby, 1+1. Photo by Evyatar Dayan/ThisIsTelAviv

An Australian shepherd named Pupik shares a hug with her owner on Michmoret Beach. Photo by Elinor Roizman/Dog-ma Photography

Gay Pride Parade, Tel Aviv, June 2018. Photo by Dina Alfasi

Israeli soldiers take a selfie at the 71st anniversary Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on April 6, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90

A street performer in Jerusalem, with the Tower of David Museum in the background. Photo by Daniel Santacruz

Desert views. Photo by Eli Passi

Cycling in the Negev. Photo by Michel Arad

Camels in the Negev Desert. Photo by Michel Arad

Eilat. Photo by Eli Passi

Looking towards the Dead Sea. Photo by Michel Arad

The view of Tel Aviv from Jaffa. Photo by Guy Yechiely, courtesy of Tel Aviv Municipality

The "window fall", a canyon on one of the hiking trails in Ein Gedi. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90

Lifeguards on Metzitzim Beach, Tel Aviv. Photo by Ido Biran

Municipality building on Ibn Gabirol Street. Photo by Ido Biran

Rama's Kitchen in Nataf. Photo by Nicky Blackburn

Offices in Israel. Photo by Eli Passi

Cooper, an Australian shepherd, enjoys a sunset walk on Palmachim Beach with his owner. Photo by Elinor Roizman/Dog-ma Photography

Jaffa Port. Photo by Ido Biran

A strawberry grower in Moshav Talmei Yosef, northern Negev. Photo by Dina Alfasi

People enjoy blooming flowers in the Golan Heights. Photo by Flash90

The Negev is carpeted with wildflowers every spring. Photo by Alon Yasovsky

A man covers himself with a prayer shawl while praying near a lone tree in a field in Ruhama Badlands, southern Israel on February 16, 2020. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90

"Freedom of Movement" on a hill near Kibbutz Migdal Oz. Photo by Rebecca Nathan Kowalsky

A Corgi named Ryan enjoying the morning sun in an Israeli vineyard. Photo by Elinor Roizman/Dog-ma Photography

"Jerusalem in the Rain," on Jaffa Road. Photo by Yehoshua Halevi

Where there's a dream, there's a way. Nachlat Binyamin, Tel Aviv. Photo by Nicky Blackburn

I'm in charge here. A cat at Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. Photo by Nicky Blackburn

Hamsas for sale in Jerusalem's Old City. Photo by Ilan Rogers

A scene from Machane Yehuda market, Jerusalem. Photo by Yehoshua Halevi

Bedouin shepherds tending their flocks on the hills of Ma'aleh Adumim. Photo by Daniel Santacruz

Tel Aviv beach scene by Amir Chodorov

Tel Aviv from the air. Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv Municipality

The water level in Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose this winter to 14 centimeters from the maximum level. Photo by Alon Yasovsky