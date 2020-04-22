We’ve been stuck inside for what feels like an eternity, separated from loved ones, and unable to take part in the activities that bring us so much pleasure.

And this Independence Day, Israel’s 72nd, the people of Israel will be on lockdown again, unable to go out into the countryside or enjoy the traditional fun of an outdoor barbecue with friends and family, or a trip to the beach to watch the annual flyover – which has also been cancelled.

What better time for us to put together some photographs to remind us all of the beauty, color, warmth and humor of Israel.

Let’s celebrate life this Independence Day.

