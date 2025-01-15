Cats use facial expressions to communicate and bond

If you own cats, you’re probably aware that they let you know how they feel. Some would say you can see it on their faces. Now this theory has scientific backing.

A new research study by University of Haifa scientists revealed that cats use complex communication patterns, including facial mimicry and expressions, to develop closer bonds with other members of their species.

Researchers from the university’s Tech4Animals Laboratory used artificial intelligence to analyze subtle facial changes in cats observed interacting between August 2021 and June 2022 at the CatCafe Lounge, a nonprofit rescue organization in Los Angeles.

The data included 186 communicative interactions among 53 adult domestic shorthaired cats – 27 spayed females and 26 neutered males.

AI has never been used before to analyze facial mimicry of felines. The findings of the study were published in the Nature Scientific Reports journal.

“Our study reveals that cats are much more social than we initially thought,” said co-author Prof. Anna Zamansky, who heads the Tech4Animals Laboratory, which specializes in animal-centered AI to understand animal behavior and promote their welfare.

Researchers used machine learning to analyze these unique points on the cats’ faces. Photo courtesy of Tech4Animals Laboratory/University of Haifa

“Their facial expressions language is a critical tool in how they bond with each other.”

Zamansky co-authored the study with doctoral student George Martvel and Prof. Ilan Shimshoni from the University of Haifa; Dr. Lauren Scott from the University of Kansas Medical Center; Dr. Brittany Florkiewicz from Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas; and Dr. Teddy Lazebnik from Ariel University.

Positive or negative?

The researchers developed two AI models to analyze the interactions among the cats. The first utilized machine learning, while the second analyzed 48 unique points on the cats’ faces, such as the angles of the eyes, the position of the ears, and the movements of the mouth.

Together, the models were able to pinpoint with 77 percent accuracy if an interaction was positive or negative.

The models found that rapid imitation of facial movements was common in positive interactions. For instance, when a cat sees another cat turn its ears upwards, it imitates the movement in less than a second, which leads to joint play.

The cats were less likely to display rapid mimicry of facial movements during negative interactions, such as fights or other expressions of aggression. In these cases, the cats expressed gaze fixation, turning the head to the side, or rapid defensive movements.

“Understanding cats’ facial language can help cat owners better understand their pets’ emotions and improve interactions with them,” added Zamansky.

“Identification of rapid mimicry patterns can serve as a tool for diagnosing levels of bonding between cats, which is especially important when housing cats together or adapting them for adoption.”

