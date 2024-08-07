Bojangles serves drive-thru diners using Israeli AI

Hi Auto, an Israeli artificial intelligence company, has announced an expanded partnership with Bojangles, a US-based chicken and biscuits restaurant chain.

Hi Auto’s platform will automate routine drive-thru tasks, ideally allowing restaurant staff to focus on food quality, order accuracy and customer engagement.

The system boasts an accuracy rate exceeding 95 percent, which the company claims rivals human performance and surpasses other voice AI solutions in the market.

The Tel Aviv firm’s AI technology, which Bojangles has dubbed “Bo-Linda,” has already been successfully implemented in over 50 Bojangles restaurants.

The latest agreement will see Hi Auto’s drive-thru voice AI platform deployed in hundreds of additional Bojangles locations, both company-owned and franchised.

Hi Auto’s Bo-Linda voice bot processing fast-food orders a Bojangles restaurant. Photo courtesy of Hi Auto

“Providing a great environment where team members feel empowered to do a great job reduces turnover and improves the guest experience,” said Richard Del Valle, Chief Information Officer at Bojangles. “We recognized the opportunity to use this technology to improve the employee experience, which would extend to an improved guest experience.”

Roy Baharav, CEO of Hi Auto, explained that this is not simply another attempt by the modern business industry to cut those pesky human middlemen out of the payroll.

“We believe in technology that works hand-in-hand with human capabilities. Our AI solution is designed to enhance, not replace, the valuable skills and expertise of Bojangles’ employees,” he said.

“By automating routine tasks, we free up time for restaurant employees to focus on building meaningful connections with customers and embracing more intricate aspects of their roles.”