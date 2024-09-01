The Israel Defense Forces announced that soldiers have recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, including Israeli-American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

The other hostages whose bodies were found inside a tunnel in Rafah are Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25; Alex Lubnov, 32; Carmel Gat, 40; and Almog Sarusi, 25.

בלב שבור. נרצחו בשבי. יהי זכרם ברוך pic.twitter.com/u9B68Jokde — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 1, 2024

The bodies were recovered on August 31 following a joint operation conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence agency. The names of the hostages were released hours later following an identification process carried out by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages had been “brutally murdered” by their captors “shortly before” their bodies were discovered. The bodies were found only a kilometer away from where soldiers rescued live hostage Qaid Farhan al-Qadi last week.

President Isaac Herzog said in a statement following the tragic discovery: “In the name of the entire State of Israel, I hold their families in my heart and ask forgiveness. Forgiveness for not being able to return your loved ones home safely.”

At least 97 of the 251 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza. Out of these, at least 34 hostages are believed to be dead, their bodies held by Hamas terrorists.

In November, 105 hostages were freed in a prisoner exchange deal brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Another eight were rescued alive in various IDF operations in the Strip.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin announced their son had died shortly before the official IDF announcement.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

Hersh and his parents, Rachel and Jon. The family came to Jerusalem from the United States 15 years ago. Photo courtesy of the Goldberg-Polin family

US President Joe Biden said: “I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” he says.

Hersh’s parents have been fighting tirelessly for his release over the past 11 months. The family immigrated to Israel from the United States 15 years ago.

Only last month, they spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where they received a standing ovation.

Rachel told ISRAEL21c in April: “Sometimes I just say to myself, ‘Stay strong, survive.’” And I say it for my daughters, husband and family. I believe Hersh will come home, and that we will stay strong, and we will survive.”

The footage of the abduction of Goldberg-Polin from the Supernova music festival went viral on social media following the October 7 attacks.

In the video, Goldberg-Polin is seen heavily bleeding while being led onto a Hamas truck. The California native lost his arm after a grenade was thrown into a bomb shelter where he and other partygoers were hiding at the time.

In April, Hamas released a video of Goldberg-Polin where he is seen with an arm amputated above the elbow.

ISRAEL21c extends heartfelt condolences to the newly bereaved families.