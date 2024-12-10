Israeli cleantech partners Bladeranger and Propeller Drones have secured a significant service agreement to use their advanced drone technology to clean the solar energy fields of Electra — a huge Israeli corporation that seems to make everything from washing machines to skyscraper infrastructure.

Valued at approximately 1 million shekels ($272,500), the framework agreement for the deal initially covers solar fields generating 30 megawatts of Electra’s extensive portfolio, with potential for substantial expansion.

Bladeranger’s cleaning tech will be deployed by Propeller Drones, with Bladeranger receiving a 30 percent revenue share from these operations, as per the companies’ exclusive distribution partnership in Israel.

“This agreement comes after a significant period of field trials and joint work,” said Bladeranger Chairman Hagay Climor. “The collaboration with Propeller Drones has proven itself to create important business opportunities with leading solar energy organizations in Israel.”

The partners are now exploring opportunities to expand their drone-based cleaning services to other international markets.

Founded in 2015, Ramat Gan-based Bladeranger has evolved from focusing solely on solar panels to addressing broader infrastructure cleaning challenges. The company, which has raised $10.75 million, has identified a significant opportunity in the global glass building maintenance market, which it estimates at $123 billion.

The company’s technology is particularly valuable for cleaning infrastructure that would typically put human workers at risk. This was recently demonstrated in a pilot program with Deutsche Bahn, where Bladeranger’s drones successfully cleaned previously inaccessible glass roofing across Germany’s railway network of 5,400 stations.