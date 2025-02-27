“Don’t go chasing waterfalls,” sang American girl group TLC in their 1994 smash hit. But if you’re in Israel in early spring, that’s exactly what you should be doing.

The water is no longer ice cold, nor is the weather brutally hot as it will be in the summer months, making spring the ideal time for visitors to take in all the flowing beauty amid awe-inspiring nature vistas.

Here are the best waterfalls in Israel to visit and photograph.

1. David Stream (Nahal David)

The waterfall that flows through the Nahal David stream is located in the heart of the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the shore of the Dead Sea.

Although quite small, this waterfall is one of the best known in Israel, and is very accessible to tourists. Temperatures in Ein Gedi during summer months reach unbearably high figures, so it’s best to come in the spring or fall.

This area has a rich history. The stream is named after the biblical David of giant-slaying fame, who took refuge in Ein Gedi while fleeing from King Saul.

2. Banias

The Banias waterfall during a winter storm. Photo by LeonP via Shutterstock

Located in the Hermon-Banias Stream Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights, the Banias waterfall is the largest in Israel at 33 feet (10 meters). The attraction has only recently reopened to visitors, having been shut down for months due to Israel’s war with the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group.

Situated at the foot of Mount Hermon, the waterfalls and the surrounding area are lush with vegetation and breathtaking views. The area also boasts fascinating archeological sites, which include the ruins of ancient cities.

3. Ayit Waterfall

The Ayit Waterfall in the Golan Heights, January 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

The Ayit Waterfall in the Golan Heights is active only during the rainy season in Israel. The best time to visit the waterfall is February and March when the vegetation in the area is blooming. The waterfall is accessible from the nearby parking lot, and is a great hiking destination.

4. The Ayun waterfalls

The Mill Waterfall, one of the four waterfalls at the Ayun Stream Nature Reserve in the Upper Galilee. Photo by Protasov AN via Shutterstock

The Ayun Stream Nature Reserve in the Upper Galilee is home to four beautiful waterfalls — Ayun Falls, the Mill Falls, the Cascades, and the Tanur Waterfall — thanks to the Ayun Stream that runs through the reserve. The area is accessible and is a great location for camping and hiking. Visitors cannot enter the waterfalls themselves, with the exception of designated pools, and prior booking is required.

5. The Jalaboun waterfalls

The Jalaboun Waterfall in the Golan Heights. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

The Jalaboun Waterfall is one of several waterfalls that originate along the Jalaboun Stream in the Golan Heights. The crystal clear waters of the steam are great for swimming, while the lush vegetation in the surrounding nature reserve is an excellent option for hiking. One of the hiking trails in the area, near Route 918, passes next to a minefield, so be careful!

6. Sa’ar Stream (Nahal Sa’ar)

The Sa’ar Waterfall flowing after heavy rains in the Golan Heights, northern Israel. Photo by Mila Aviv/Flash90

A walk or hike along the Sa’ar Stream, in the valley between Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights, will immerse you in a picturesque experience. Besides lush vegetation, cliffs and historic landmarks, you’ll also find several small-to-medium waterfalls, with the highest reaching 20 meters (65.6 feet).

7. The Ein Avdat waterfalls

Canyon Ein Avdat with thin jet waterfalls running down the pool. Photo by kavram via Shutterstock

At Ein Avdat National Park, located in the Negev desert, the Tsin Stream has carved out a deep canyon filled with water pools and jet waterfalls running down the canyon walls. Winter and early spring is the only time you would have a chance to see the waterfalls flowing. In the summer months, the shade-free area of the national park gets incredibly hot. It’s also a great place for hiking, but watch out, because it involves quite a lot of climbing.

8. Dragot Stream (Nahal Dragot)

Located in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea, this stream and its surrounding steep cliffs and trail stay dry for most of the year. But in winter and early spring when rainfall is at its peak, the flow of water creates a scenic water oasis in the middle of the desert.