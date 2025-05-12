While Israel may be better known for its dramatic films and documentaries, the country has produced some notable entries in the horror genre too.

From psychological thrillers to supernatural tales deeply rooted in Jewish folklore, these films showcase some of the lesser-known facets of Israeli cinema.

Here are 10 Israeli horror films to add to your watch list. If you dare.

1. “Big Bad Wolves” (2013)

This critically acclaimed thriller, directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, follows three men whose lives intersect in the wake of brutal murders: a grieving father, a vigilante detective, and a religious studies teacher who becomes the prime suspect. The film received international recognition. Quentin Tarantino named it one of the best films of 2013.

2. “Rabies” (2010)

Made by the same directing duo behind “Big Bad Wolves,” “Rabies” holds a clever twist on slasher conventions as it follows a series of interconnected events involving runaway siblings, tennis players and police officers in a nature reserve. The film aims to subvert traditional horror tropes while delivering genuine suspense.

3. “The Golem” (2018)

The somewhat-heated process of forming a golem. Screenshot via IMDB

Drawing from Jewish mythology, this period piece set in Lithuania tells the story of a woman who creates a golem to protect her Jewish community from persecution during a plague outbreak. The film blends historical drama with supernatural horror, exploring themes of faith, protection and the price of power.

4. “JeruZalem” (2015)

A demon shambles through the streets of Jerusalem in “JeruZalem.” Screenshot via IMDB

Directors Doron and Yoav Paz bring a unique Israeli perspective to the found-footage genre. The film follows American tourists in Jerusalem when the biblical apocalypse strikes, unleashing demonic forces upon the holy city. It cleverly uses its setting to combine religious mythology with modern horror techniques.

5. “X-Ray” (1981)

Also known as “Hospital Massacre,” this early entry in the Israeli horror genre follows a woman trapped on a hospital floor with a murderous imposter doctor, bringing slasher elements to a medical setting. Directed by Boaz Davidson, “X-Ray” stands as one of the first Israeli contributions to the slasher subgenre.

6. “Happy Times” (2019)

The movie poster for “Happy Times.” Photo via IMDB

Michael Mayer’s dark comedy-horror takes place during a Shabbat dinner in Hollywood Hills, where cultural clashes, egos and hidden agendas transform an elegant evening into a nightmare. The film offers a unique blend of social commentary and horror, examining the darker side of human nature through a distinctly Jewish lens.

7. “Another World” (2014)

Director Eitan Reuven brings a distinctly Israeli perspective to the post-apocalyptic genre. This survival horror flick follows four survivors in a world devastated by biological warfare as they encounter another survivor who may hold the truth about their situation.

8. “Demon” (2015)

The worst part of a dybbuk possession is the chiropractor’s bill. Screenshot via IMDB

While technically a Polish-Israeli coproduction, this haunting tale of possession during a wedding celebration draws heavily from Jewish folklore, specifically the legend of the dybbuk. The film blends cultural traditions with supernatural horror elements, creating an eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

9. “Night Terrors” (1993)

Filmed in Jaffa by renowned horror director Tobe Hooper (best known for his seminal work “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), this cult film follows a young woman who becomes entangled with a dangerous cult in Cairo. While not strictly an Israeli production, its use of local locations and talent makes it an interesting entry in the country’s horror filmography.

10. “Hellbound” (1994)

Chuck Norris opens a can of international whoop-ass in “Hellbound.” Screenshot via IMDB

Action legend Chuck Norris brings his signature style to the Holy Land in this supernatural thriller directed by his brother Aaron Norris. Chuck stars as a Chicago police officer investigating a rabbi’s brutal murder, only to find himself drawn into a battle with supernatural forces on the streets of Israel. While primarily an American production, the film stands out for its unique blend of Norris-style action, horror elements, and extensive use of Israeli locations.