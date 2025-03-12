Ben Gurion Airport is to reopen Terminal One in the last week of March in anticipation of a surge in travel expected over the Passover holiday season.

The announcement comes as air travel to Israel is back on the rise — or at least, it’s gearing up to be. Tensions between Israel and its neighbors have begun to wane (somewhat) and international airlines have, in turn, begun announcing their respective returns to the Middle Eastern country.

As detailed in our ever-updating list of airlines flying to Israel, a majority of airlines are back to serving flights to the country, and several more — including Delta, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia and United Airlines — are expected to return in the months leading up to June.

The tragic events of October 7 2023 and Israel's subsequent war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon left Israel's air travel options quite limited for over a year as international airlines postponed, delayed and outright cancelled their routes to and from Israel due to the heightened tensions in the region.

Terminal One at Ben Gurion will handle over 1,377 departures in April, according to Israel Airport Authority figures. These flights — which will be served by a range of carriers including El Al, Arkia, Israir, Wizz Air, Ryanair, and EasyJet — will represent about 25% of the airport’s total outbound passenger traffic.

The IAA has begun a hiring spree in advance of the Spring holiday season, seeking out dozens of new operations and security workers.

The terminal’s reopening follows its most recent closure in November 2024 for repairs. The terminal had initially been closed following the events of October 7, 2023, and remained so until a brief reopening last June.