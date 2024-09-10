Amina Alhasoni, a young Bedouin girl who was critically wounded in the Iranian attack on Israel five months ago, was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing a series of operations.

Seven-year-old Amina sustained a severe head injury when one of 300 ballistic missiles launched by the Islamic Republic on April 13 fell in a Bedouin community near the city of Arad, 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of the Dead Sea.

The girl was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, where lifesaving neurosurgery stabilized her condition. She then underwent further neurosurgeries with the help of specialists from various departments at the hospital.

She remained in Soroka’s pediatric intensive care unit for two months. Dr. Tzahi Lazar, who heads the department, said the medical team did not have high hopes that she would survive.

He noted that she pulled through “thanks to the team that cared for her with great dedication and professionalism, but mostly, thanks to Amina’s own strength, her will to live and recover, and her family members, who did not leave her bed throughout the difficult and long days of hospitalization.”

הילדה בת השבע שנפגעה מרסיס טיל איראני, השתחררה היום לשיקום. אמינה אל חוסייני נפגעה בראשה מרסיס שחדר את תקרת הבית בפזורת ערד. היא הובהלה בסורוקה לניתוח נוירוכירורגי דחוף להצלת חייה. בהמשך עברה סדרת ניתוחים נוירוכירורגיים בשיתוף עם מחלקות נוספות. pic.twitter.com/30lxBav8ax — אסף פוזיילוב (@pozailov1) July 28, 2024

In a video posted on social media, Amina is seen leaving the pediatric unit in a wheelchair as the team that cares for her applauds her.

Dr. Miki Gidon, chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka Medical Center, added: “Amina’s head injury was complex and shocking. To see Amina today fully conscious as she communicates, smiles and is ready for the next stage of her rehabilitation, fills our hearts with hope and strengthens us.”